Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns with Eastern Conference rivals Miami Heat in an enticing NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the FTX Arena on Thursday. Both teams have some incredible players, which means this game could be a thriller.

The Bucks are coming into this game after an impressive win over the Brooklyn Nets in their season opener. After receiving the first ring of his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo looked highly motivated, putting up a dominant 32-point performance, while scoring 48% from the field. They will hope to grab a win in this game to solidify their position in the stacked Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat put up an impressive showing in the preseason. They won five of their six games, and saw contributions from all the new players they added to their roster this offseason.

Tyler Herro looked on top of his game throughout the preseason, as he averaged 22.4 PPG while shooting 51.3 % from the field. His exploits are an encouraging sign for the Miami Heat, who will look to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks will come into this game on Wednesday without a few key players.

Bobby Portis will miss out because of a left hamstring strain. After walking out of the game against the Nets, Jrue Holiday is listed as probable against the Heat. The Bucks will access his situation and accordingly make a decision, as they might require his services in a high-profile game like this one.

Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye are the other Bucks players who will miss this game.

Player Name Status Reason Donte DiVincenzo Out Left Ankle Injury Recovery Jrue Holiday Probable Right Heel Contusion Rodney Hood Out Right Foot Soreness Semi Ojeleye Out Left Calf Strain Bobby Portis Out Left Hamstring Strain

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat have most of their players fit for this game against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Victor Oladipo remains out of the team, as he recovers from a right knee injury sustained last season.

Player Name Status Reason Victor Oladipo Out Right Knee Injury

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

After putting up a strong performance against the Nets, the Bucks could go in with the same lineup against the Heat. However, with Holiday listed as probable, the Bucks may decide to start Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen in the backcourt. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo should take their positions on the frontcourt, and Brook Lopez will likely start at center for the Bucks on Thursday.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have many exciting players for the 2021-22 NBA season. Kyle Lowry should start this game at the point guard position. Tyler Herro's incredible performance in the preseason could help him get into the team as a second guard. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker could take positions in the frontcourt, with Bam Adebayo likely starting at center for the Heat.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard: Pat Connaughton; Shooting Guard: Grayson Allen; Small Forward: Khris Middleton; Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center: Brook Lopez.

Miami Heat

Point Guard: Kyle Lowry; Shooting Guard: Tyler Herro; Small Forward: Jimmy Butler, Power Forward: PJ Tucker; Center: Bam Adebayo.

Edited by Bhargav