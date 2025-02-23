Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat in one of several games scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 23. The Bucks, No. 5 in the Eastern Conference, welcome the Heat, No. 8 in the Eastern Conference standings, to the Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ad

The Bucks are on a three-game winning streak since losing 125-111 to the Golden State Warriors at home on Feb. 10. Their most recent win came in a 104-101 away game over the Washington Wizards on Friday.

New Bucks signing Kyle Kuzma played well against his former team, recording 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Miami Heat snapped a four-game losing run against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. All-Star Tyler Herro recorded 28 points, three rebounds and seven assists in the 120-111 OT win at the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Ontario.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Andrew Wiggins, the new Heat acquisition from the Warriors, chipped in with 25 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks' injury report for Feb. 23

The Milwaukee Bucks have an extensive list of players on the injury report against the Heat. The most notable one is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed as probable due to a left calf strain.

Ad

The Bucks' complete injury report:

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Left calf; strain

Pat Connaughton: Out - Left calf; strain

Damian Lillard: Probable - Right hamstring; strain

Bobby Portis: Out - League suspension

Taurean Portis: Probable - Left ankle; sprain

Gary Trent Jr.: Probable - Left knee; contusion

Miami Heat's injury report for Feb. 23

The Miami Heat also have an extensive list on the injury report. Most notable is one-time All-Star Tyler Herro, who is listed as probable due to soreness in his right shoulder.

Ad

The Heat's complete injury report:

Josh Christopher: Out- G League - On assignment

Kevin Love: Out - Personal reasons

Dru Smith: Out- Left Achilles; surgery

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League - Two way

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 23

The Bucks are projected to go with the following lineup against the Heat:

Ad

Damian Lillard (point guard), Taurean Prince (shooting guard), Kyle Kuzma (small forward), Giannis Antetokounmpo (power forward) and Brook Lopez (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Bucks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Damian Lillard Taurean Prince Kyle Kuzma Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Kevin Porter Jr. AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. Kyle Kuzma Jericho Sims Ryan Rollins Gary Trent Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. Taurean Prince Giannis Antetokounmpo AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. Taurean Prince Pat Connaughton Liam Robbins Andre Jackson Jr. Kevin Porter Jr. Pat Connaughton Tyler Smith Chris Livingston

Ad

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 23

The Miami Heat are projected to go with the following starting five against the Bucks:

Terry Rozier (point guard), Davion Mitchell (shooting guard), Andrew Wiggins (small forward), Bam Adebayo (power forward) and Kel'el Ware (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Heat's depth chart for the 2024-25 season.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyler Herro Davion Mitchell Andrew Wiggins Bam Adebayo Kel'el Ware Terry Rozier Duncan Robinson Kyle Anderson Nikola Jovic Bam Adebayo Davion Mitchell Alec Burks Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kyle Anderson Kevin Love Alec Burks Terry Rozier Haywood Highsmith Haywood Highsmith Nikola Jovic Josh Christopher Jaime Jaquez Jr. Pelle Larsson Jaime Jaquez Jr. -

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback