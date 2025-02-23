Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

  • home icon
By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Feb 23, 2025 11:45 GMT
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat in one of several games scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 23. The Bucks, No. 5 in the Eastern Conference, welcome the Heat, No. 8 in the Eastern Conference standings, to the Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Bucks are on a three-game winning streak since losing 125-111 to the Golden State Warriors at home on Feb. 10. Their most recent win came in a 104-101 away game over the Washington Wizards on Friday.

New Bucks signing Kyle Kuzma played well against his former team, recording 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Miami Heat snapped a four-game losing run against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. All-Star Tyler Herro recorded 28 points, three rebounds and seven assists in the 120-111 OT win at the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Ontario.

Andrew Wiggins, the new Heat acquisition from the Warriors, chipped in with 25 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks' injury report for Feb. 23

The Milwaukee Bucks have an extensive list of players on the injury report against the Heat. The most notable one is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed as probable due to a left calf strain.

The Bucks' complete injury report:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Left calf; strain
  • Pat Connaughton: Out - Left calf; strain
  • Damian Lillard: Probable - Right hamstring; strain
  • Bobby Portis: Out - League suspension
  • Taurean Portis: Probable - Left ankle; sprain
  • Gary Trent Jr.: Probable - Left knee; contusion

Miami Heat's injury report for Feb. 23

The Miami Heat also have an extensive list on the injury report. Most notable is one-time All-Star Tyler Herro, who is listed as probable due to soreness in his right shoulder.

The Heat's complete injury report:

  • Josh Christopher: Out- G League - On assignment
  • Kevin Love: Out - Personal reasons
  • Dru Smith: Out- Left Achilles; surgery
  • Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League - Two way

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 23

The Bucks are projected to go with the following lineup against the Heat:

Damian Lillard (point guard), Taurean Prince (shooting guard), Kyle Kuzma (small forward), Giannis Antetokounmpo (power forward) and Brook Lopez (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Bucks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Damian LillardTaurean PrinceKyle KuzmaGiannis AntetokounmpoBrook Lopez
Kevin Porter Jr.AJ GreenGary Trent Jr.Kyle KuzmaJericho Sims
Ryan RollinsGary Trent Jr. Andre Jackson Jr.Taurean PrinceGiannis Antetokounmpo
AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. Taurean Prince Pat ConnaughtonLiam Robbins
Andre Jackson Jr. Kevin Porter Jr. Pat Connaughton Tyler SmithChris Livingston
Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 23

The Miami Heat are projected to go with the following starting five against the Bucks:

Terry Rozier (point guard), Davion Mitchell (shooting guard), Andrew Wiggins (small forward), Bam Adebayo (power forward) and Kel'el Ware (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Heat's depth chart for the 2024-25 season.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Tyler HerroDavion MitchellAndrew WigginsBam AdebayoKel'el Ware
Terry RozierDuncan RobinsonKyle AndersonNikola JovicBam Adebayo
Davion Mitchell Alec BurksJaime Jaquez Jr.Kyle AndersonKevin Love
Alec Burks Terry Rozier Haywood HighsmithHaywood HighsmithNikola Jovic
Josh ChristopherJaime Jaquez Jr. Pelle LarssonJaime Jaquez Jr.-

