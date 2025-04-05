Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat matchup is one of five games scheduled for Saturday. Milwaukee is sixth in the East with a 42-34 record, while Miami is 10th with a 35-42 record.

They have played each other 132 times in the regular season, with the Heat holding a 76-56 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Milwaukee looking for a sweep.

They last played on Feb. 23 when the Bucks won 120-113, behind Damian Lillard’s 28 points, while Miami was led by Tyler Herro’s 40 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Kaseya Center. Local coverage of the game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bucks (-125) vs. Heat (+105)

Spread: Bucks (-2) vs. Heat (+2)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o216) vs. Heat -110 (u216)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat preview

The Bucks are battling it out with the Detroit Pistons for the fifth spot in the standings. While the Indiana Pacers aren't out of reach of the fourth spot, too, it's highly improbable because of the 3.5-game difference.

Milwaukee has won two straight and is coming off of a 126-113 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster game of 35 points, 20 assists and 17 rebounds.

The Heat, meanwhile, saw their six-game winning streak snapped in a close 110-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Tyler Herro had 35 points, while Bam Adebayo had 26 points. Kel’el Ware had a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Miami’s spot in the play-in tournament is guaranteed, but it's trying to move into the top-two positions for multiple chances of making the postseason.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat betting props

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s points total is set at 29.5. Coming off of a historic triple-double, expect the "Greek Freak" to have another big outing. Bet on the over.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 23.5. Oddsmakers favor him to go over, and so do we, as he has crossed that mark in five straight games. Bet on the over.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat prediction

Oddsmakers favor the Bucks to get a narrow win on the road. We, however, expect Miami to win as it should be able to capitalize on Damian Lillard’s absence. This should be a closely contested game, with the team total going just past 216 points.

