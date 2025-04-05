  • home icon
  Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2025



By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Apr 05, 2025 11:48 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn


The Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat matchup is one of five games scheduled for Saturday. Milwaukee is sixth in the East with a 42-34 record, while Miami is 10th with a 35-42 record.

They have played each other 132 times in the regular season, with the Heat holding a 76-56 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Milwaukee looking for a sweep.

They last played on Feb. 23 when the Bucks won 120-113, behind Damian Lillard’s 28 points, while Miami was led by Tyler Herro’s 40 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Kaseya Center. Local coverage of the game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bucks (-125) vs. Heat (+105)

Spread: Bucks (-2) vs. Heat (+2)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o216) vs. Heat -110 (u216)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat preview

The Bucks are battling it out with the Detroit Pistons for the fifth spot in the standings. While the Indiana Pacers aren't out of reach of the fourth spot, too, it's highly improbable because of the 3.5-game difference.

Milwaukee has won two straight and is coming off of a 126-113 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster game of 35 points, 20 assists and 17 rebounds.

The Heat, meanwhile, saw their six-game winning streak snapped in a close 110-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Tyler Herro had 35 points, while Bam Adebayo had 26 points. Kel’el Ware had a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Miami’s spot in the play-in tournament is guaranteed, but it's trying to move into the top-two positions for multiple chances of making the postseason.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat betting props

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s points total is set at 29.5. Coming off of a historic triple-double, expect the "Greek Freak" to have another big outing. Bet on the over.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 23.5. Oddsmakers favor him to go over, and so do we, as he has crossed that mark in five straight games. Bet on the over.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat prediction

Oddsmakers favor the Bucks to get a narrow win on the road. We, however, expect Miami to win as it should be able to capitalize on Damian Lillard’s absence. This should be a closely contested game, with the team total going just past 216 points.



Rajdeep Barman

Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.

He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.

Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.

Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.

When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner.





