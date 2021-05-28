Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - May 29th, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Center on Saturday in the fourth game of their 2021 NBA playoff first-round series.

The Bucks earned their third successive win in the series on Thursday, dismantling Erik Spoelstra's team 113-84. Giannis Antetokounmpo registered a double-double, tallying 17 points and as many rebounds, while Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 22 points.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Saturday, May 29th; 1:30 PM ET (Saturday, May 29th; 11:00 PM IST).

Venue - American Airlines Center, Miami.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have been dominant at both ends of the court against the Miami Heat, outplaying last season's finalists in all departments of the game. After a close Game 1 that went to overtime, the Bucks have won the last two games by margins of 34 and 29 points, respectively.

Rebounding has been a crucial part of Mike Budenholzer's plans. The Milwaukee Bucks have emphatically outrebounded the Miami Heat in all three games. They have been efficient from the field as well, restricting Jimmy Butler and co. to underwhelming field-goal percentages of 37.6% and 40% in Games 3 and 2, respectively

“[Giannis, Khris and Jrue] have been phenomenal.”



Coach Bud's ASL Postgame Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/OrSs464jx5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 28, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks, who have their eyes set on the NBA championship, will look to move a step closer with a win in Game 4 on Saturday that would take them to the semi-finals.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards

After struggling to break down a resolute Miami Heat defense in the playoffs last year, Giannis Antetokounmpo has wreaked havoc in the three games he has played against them this time. Budenholzer's decision to use Antetokounmpo as a pick-and-roll threat has paid rich dividends.

Antetokounmpo has been the Milwaukee Bucks' key man in the postseason, and the franchise's hopes of sweeping the Heat rests squarely on the shoulders of the Greek Freak.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat face the embarrassment of a first-round sweep barely seven months after they played the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals. The form of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo has been a massive disappointment, to say the least.

The duo endured another poor outing on Thursday in Game 3, scoring only 19 and 17 points, respectively. Adebayo's defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo has been lethargic compared to his lockdown effort on the Greek Freak in last season's playoffs.

Poor three-point shooting is another major issue the Miami Heat are facing. They made just 28% of their threes in Game 3, which was preceded by a 28% effort in Game 2. With the exception of the first game in the series, the Miami Heat's shooting efficiency has been abysmal.

With the season on the line, Erik Spoelstra could be expected to make some key changes to his starting lineup.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat - Game Three

Jimmy Butler has copped a lot of criticism for his performances in the first three games, but he remains the Miami Heat's best and most important player.

Butler finished the regular season with averages of 21 points, seven assists and as many rebounds. There is still hope the Miami Heat fans could see Butler making a similar impact in Game 4.

Butler has been troubled by Giannis Antetokounmpo and PJ Tucker's defense on him, so he will have to find ways to counter that if the Heat are to avoid a clean sweep.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Goran Dragic | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center - Bam Adebayo.

Bucks vs Heat Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks raced to an early lead in the last two games, which subsequently led to complete blowouts. Saturday could see a similar trend unfolding, considering how well the trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday is playing.

