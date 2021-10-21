Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - October 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to make it two in two when they clash against the Miami Heat at the FTX arena in their second game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Bucks are coming off an impressive 127-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets, a game in which they dominated Steve Nash's side comprehensively.

Meanwhile, the Heat will start their campaign with Thursday's game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat | NBA season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Thursday, October 21st, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Friday, October 22nd; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Mike Budenholzer will be extremely pleased by how his team has started their title defense and how all three of his superstars contributed to their win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual dominant self, while Khris Middleton played the role of a secondary scorer to perfection, scoring 20 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. Jrue Holiday chipped in with 18 points in 12 minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks "It definitely was a moment tonight where I'm like yeah, I belong out here." - @JordanNwora on Blocking KD

Rebounding is the Milwaukee Bucks' strong suit, and it was quite evident on opening day against the Brooklyn Nets, as they won the rebounding battle 54-44. They also had 13 offensive rebounds as opposed to the Nets' 5, and Budenholzer will hope that his side continues to dominate the boards.

Key Player- Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a stellar game against the Brooklyn Nets in the season opener

At 26, Giannis Antetokounmpo already has a CV that would make even an NBA Hall of Famer jealous. The Greek Freak came off a title win but is looking to get even better this year as he wants to win the best player in the league title unanimously.

Antetokounmpo had a stellar game against the Brooklyn Nets in the season opener, registering a stat line of 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists.

He tormented the Miami Heat in their 2021 playoffs matchup, and their defense is in for a long night when the two sides meet.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Brook Lopez

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat will start their 2021-22 campaign with Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat had a brilliant preseason, which saw them win four out of their five games. They have looked like a stellar unit since Kyle Lowry's arrival, who has taken over the point guard role.

They will be desperate to exact revenge for their 2021 NBA playoffs first-round series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, which ended in them getting swept at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT 24 hours 🔥🏀turn that sound all the way up and get hyped with our intro

However, they are coming off a 121-100 win preseason win against the Boston Celtics and have a relatively stronger side than they had in last season's playoffs.

The key will be to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo from wreaking havoc. The trio of Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Bam Adebayo will have to be at their best to help their side get a win.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler on Miami Heat Media Day

After a stellar 2020 NBA playoffs run, Jimmy Butler was a non-factor in the 2021 postseason. He still had a great regular season, in which he averaged 21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, and led the league in steals (2.1 steals per game). He shot 49.7% from the field and played strong defense throughout the campaign.

Butler is the de-facto leader of the Miami Heat and will now be assisted by Kyle Lowry in the backcourt. Lowry's arrival should help elevate his game, and their first test will be against a resolute Milwaukee Bucks defense.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Duncan Robinson; F - Jimmy Butler; F- Markieff Morris; C- Bam Adebayo

Bucks vs Heat Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks look in great shape to go back-to-back, and there is little probability of the Miami Heat staging an upset. However, it will still be a close game in all likelihood, considering how well Erik Spoelstra's side fared in the preseason.

The Bucks should be able to eke out a narrow win against the Heat on Thursday.

Where to watch Bucks vs Heat

Live coverage of the game will be available on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Wisconsin. The game will also be aired live on the NBA League Pass.

