  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Preview and Prediction for Oct. 6 | 2025 NBA Preseason

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Preview and Prediction for Oct. 6 | 2025 NBA Preseason

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 06, 2025 06:19 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Preview and Prediction for Oct. 6. (Photo: IMAGN)
Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Preview and Prediction for Oct. 6. (Photo: IMAGN)

The 2025 NBA preseason continues on Monday, with six games on the schedule, including the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat. The Bucks made a slight overhaul on their roster this offseason, while the Heat acquired Norman Powell to bolster their offense.

Ad

Milwaukee's biggest move of the summer was waiving Damian Lillard to create cap space to sign Myles Turner, Cole Anthony and Gary Harris. Giannis Antetokounmpo stayed put after months of rumors about his future with the franchise.

On the other hand, the Heat added Powell and Simone Fontecchio via trade. They also brought back Davion Mitchell in free agency. The biggest news of the offseason was Tyler Herro's surgery that ruled him out at the start of the new season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket final

The 2025 NBA preseason game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat is scheduled for Monday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The game will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin in Milwaukee and FanDuel Sports Network Sun in Miami. Fans can watch the game via live stream on NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are both paid subscription platforms.

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are making their preseason debut on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Cole Anthony are considered day-to-day due to injuries. Antetokounmpo is slowly ramping up his conditioning after battling COVID-19 in Greece.

Anthony is dealing with an unspecified injury, and there's no update on his return to practice. It will be interesting to see how coach Doc Rivers starts the preseason. Rivers already told Kyle Kuzma he doesn't want him taking a lot of shots, while Kevin Porter Jr. looks poised to be named a starter.

Ad
Ad

On the other hand, the Miami Heat lost their first preseason game on Friday against the Orlando Magic. The Heat played the game without a proper point guard due to injuries to Terry Rozier and Davion Mitchell. Jaime Jaquez Jr. served as a playmaker, finishing with three assists.

Bam Adebayo is capable of being a point center, but coach Erik Spoelstra will likely continue experimenting with his lineups and rotations. The Heat have an advantage heading into the season since they didn't make a lot of changes to their roster.

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups

Bucks

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Kyle Kuzma | F - Bobby Portis | C - Myles Turner

Heat

G - Jaime Jaquez Jr. | G - Norman Powell | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Nikola Jovic | C - Bam Adebayo

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Prediction

The Heat have the homecourt advantage against the Bucks on this one. Giannis Antetokounmpo is unlikely to play, plus the Bucks have some new players they're going to integrate. The prediction is a win for Miami in front of their fans.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications