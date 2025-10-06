Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Preview and Prediction for Oct. 6 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The 2025 NBA preseason continues on Monday, with six games on the schedule, including the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat. The Bucks made a slight overhaul on their roster this offseason, while the Heat acquired Norman Powell to bolster their offense. Milwaukee's biggest move of the summer was waiving Damian Lillard to create cap space to sign Myles Turner, Cole Anthony and Gary Harris. Giannis Antetokounmpo stayed put after months of rumors about his future with the franchise.On the other hand, the Heat added Powell and Simone Fontecchio via trade. They also brought back Davion Mitchell in free agency. The biggest news of the offseason was Tyler Herro's surgery that ruled him out at the start of the new season. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket finalThe 2025 NBA preseason game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat is scheduled for Monday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST.The game will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin in Milwaukee and FanDuel Sports Network Sun in Miami. Fans can watch the game via live stream on NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are both paid subscription platforms.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat PreviewThe Milwaukee Bucks are making their preseason debut on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Cole Anthony are considered day-to-day due to injuries. Antetokounmpo is slowly ramping up his conditioning after battling COVID-19 in Greece.Anthony is dealing with an unspecified injury, and there's no update on his return to practice. It will be interesting to see how coach Doc Rivers starts the preseason. Rivers already told Kyle Kuzma he doesn't want him taking a lot of shots, while Kevin Porter Jr. looks poised to be named a starter. On the other hand, the Miami Heat lost their first preseason game on Friday against the Orlando Magic. The Heat played the game without a proper point guard due to injuries to Terry Rozier and Davion Mitchell. Jaime Jaquez Jr. served as a playmaker, finishing with three assists. Bam Adebayo is capable of being a point center, but coach Erik Spoelstra will likely continue experimenting with his lineups and rotations. The Heat have an advantage heading into the season since they didn't make a lot of changes to their roster. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Predicted Starting LineupsBucksG - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Kyle Kuzma | F - Bobby Portis | C - Myles TurnerHeatG - Jaime Jaquez Jr. | G - Norman Powell | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Nikola Jovic | C - Bam AdebayoMilwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat PredictionThe Heat have the homecourt advantage against the Bucks on this one. Giannis Antetokounmpo is unlikely to play, plus the Bucks have some new players they're going to integrate. The prediction is a win for Miami in front of their fans.