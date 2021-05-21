Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Series Prediction & Preview | Round 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will start their first-round 2021 NBA playoffs series on Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

The two teams met in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last year. The Heat emerged victorious despite being the underdogs and wrapped up the series within five games to win 4-1. The Bucks will be hoping that they can avenge their loss and prove they are a much better team this time around.

The two teams ended their 2021 regular season on a high note. Both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat have recorded eight wins in their last ten games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Series Schedule

Game 1 - Saturday, May 22nd, 2:00 PM ET (Saturday, May 22nd, 11:30 PM IST)

Game 2 - Monday, May 24th, 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, May 25th, 5:00 AM IST)

Game 3 - Thursday, May 27th, 7:30 PM ET (Friday, May 28th, 5:00 AM IST)

Game 4 - Saturday, May 29th, 1:30 PM ET (Sunday, May 30th, 11:00 PM IST)

Game 5* - If necessary: Tuesday, June 1st, TBD

Game 6* - If necessary: Thursday, June 3rd, TBD

Game 7* - If necessary: Saturday, June 5th, TBD

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Regular Season Head-to-Head Record

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler hasn't played in any of the regular-season games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Miami Heat in their regular-season series, winning by a 2-1 margin. Their first two games were part of a back-to-back set, with the two sides claiming a win apiece.

The first game, which took place at AmericanAirlines Arena, was heavily one-sided as the Miami Heat got routed 97-144. Eric Spoelstra's side played without talisman Jimmy Butler.

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were the architects of the Milwaukee Bucks' dominant performance as Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fairly quiet night. Middleton ended the night with a team-high 25 points, while Holiday had 24 points to his name.

The Milwaukee Bucks were dominant at both ends of the floor and were impeccable from the deep, knocking down a record 29 threes on the night.

Tyler Herro was the only player from the Miami Heat camp to have a decent game as he ended the night with 23 points.

Nonetheless, the Miami Heat made a strong comeback in the next game, which took place the next day. They won the game, 119-108. Goran Dragic rose to the occasion, scoring 26 points off the bench, while Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro combined for 43 points on the night.

They capitalized on the Milwaukee Bucks' poor offensive game to claim the win. Giannis, who did not have a great outing in the previous matchup, waged a lone war for the Bucks with a triple-double. He tallied 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Their last game took place at Fiserv Forum on May 15th, and the Miami Heat played without Jimmy Butler yet again. They lost the tie 108-122. Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points, while Jrue Holiday ended the night with 21 points and ten assists.

The Heat lost despite knocking down a record-tying 22 threes in the game. Kendrick Nunn had a season-high 31 points, while Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro struggled to find their rhythm all night, scoring just 5 and 3 points, respectively.

The loss ruined the Miami Heat's chances of finishing in the top four.

Milwaukee Bucks strengths heading into the playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the deepest squads in the NBA 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks have revamped their squad and are looking like a much better team than they were in the 2020 playoffs. They now have seven players in their squad averaging 10 or more points, including five starters and two of their most reliable bench players, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis.

The Bucks also boast some of the best long-range shooters and are a force to be reckoned with on the offensive end. They finished the season as the fifth-best offensive team with a rating of 116.5. Their squad depth and offensive prowess will be their biggest strength in the series.

Miami Heat strengths heading into the playoffs

The Miami Heat will rely heavily on their defense in this series. They are the best team in the league at limiting two-pointers, thanks to the presence of steals leader Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo inside the paint. They have allowed just 41.2 points per game from that area.

The Heat weren't regarded as the best three-point shooting team in the league early in the campaign but have improved in that department over the last few weeks. They have been making 15.6 threes per game, converting 42% of their attempts since the start of May.

Milwaukee Bucks' weaknesses heading into the playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks defense remains highly questionable despite the acquisition of Jrue Holiday and the presence of reigning DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo. They have allowed 120 points per game in their last nine games and have been banking on their offense to outscore teams and win games.

It may have worked in their favor during the regular season, but it could cause them some trouble in the playoffs. The Bucks could struggle if they have an off night offensively as a team.

Miami Heat's weaknesses heading into the playoffs

The Miami Heat's bench unit is very inconsistent in terms of their output. This was evident at the start of the campaign when Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo often had to bail them out.

This could be a problem in the playoffs as the stakes are obviously higher than in a regular-season game.

Players like Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala will need to produce at a consistent level to help the team achieve their post-season goals. Their first-round opponents, the Bucks, are one of the teams that receive consistent contributions from all their players. The Miami Heat's reserves will also have to do the same if they are to win this series.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Series Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat have made quite a few changes to their squad since the last time they played in the playoffs. The Bucks, in particular, have worked on improving their roster quite a lot. Moreover, after two disappointing outcomes in 2019 and 2020, they will be motivated to do well this time around.

However, the Miami Heat are a gritty side and will be expected to put in a decent fight. Considering the factors mentioned above, the series might go down to game six, with Mike Budenholzer's men winning 4-2.