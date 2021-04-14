Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks, returned to winning ways in the 2020-21 NBA, face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. They will miss NBA MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton returned in their win over the Orlando Magic.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, are languishing in 15th place in the Western Conference and endured a heavy defeat to the Brooklyn Nets in their last outing. They have had a thoroughly underwhelming season, as injuries and defensive woes have plagued their campaign.

Currently, Malik Beasley is their only long-term absentee, with D'Angelo Russell getting eased back into the lineup since his return.

The best of last night's WIN!! pic.twitter.com/DspIiufGxT — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 12, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Update

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will be backing on Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

The Milwaukee Bucks were boosted by the return of Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Donte DiVincenzo in their last match. However, they have been missing the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, while PJ Tucket has been listed as questionable for this matchup.

Jordan Nwora, Bryan Forbes and Bobby Portis have all sizzled off the bench, with the latter producing a 16-point double-double in the Milwaukee Bucks' last game.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have not given a single start to D’Angelo Russell since his return from injury. Nevertheless, he has produced some big numbers off the bench, while Karl-Anthony Towns remains doubtful for this match.

Anthony Edwards looked like a future All-Star in a win over Portland last night (34 PTS in 36 MIN). Footwork creating space is high level for a 19-year-old. Elite first step. Lethal combo of quickness and power. He's now averaging 25 PPG over his last 5 on 49% from 2, 32% from 3. pic.twitter.com/4ZiYN3J7ny — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) March 15, 2021

Malik Beasley is another long-term injury, which has made things difficult for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards produced a big performance against the Nets, producing 27 points and eight rebounds, though.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks should be sticking with the same lineup that helped them snap a 3-game losing streak.

Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo should continue as the guard pairing, while Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence means Pat Connaughton is likely to get his second consecutive start.

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday should take up the bulk of the offensive responsibility again, with as many as six Milwaukee Bucks players scoring in double digits in the Bucks' last outing.

KHRIS MIDDLETON WITH ICE IN HIS VEINS! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/qfwD9FToSn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 6, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award..

The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to have D’Angelo Russell on the bench again, while Ricky Rubio and Anthony Edwards could be the guard pairing. The latter is a favorite for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, averaging more than 20 points since the last week of March.

Meanwhile, Russell has produced big numbers from the bench, while Jake Layman also scored in double digits off the bench in the huge loss against the Brooklyn Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo; Small Forward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Bobby Portis; Center - Brook Lopez.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Point Guard – D’Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard – Anthony Edwards | Small Forward – Josh Okogie | Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.