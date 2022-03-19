Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the last game of their four-game West Coast trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Friday. In the only previous encounter between the two sides this season, the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to grab a 113-108 win.

The Bucks head into this game on the back of a thumping win against the Sacramento Kings. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 36 points on 52.2 % shooting from the field. Khris Middleton also racked up 32 points to make things easier for the Bucks.

Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox combined to score 43 points for the Kings, but their efforts proved to fall short as the defending champions walked out with a 135-126 win.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also got to another stunning win over the LA Lakers in their game on Wednesday. Karl-Anthony Towns continued his spell of brilliance as he scored 30 points on 53.3 % shooting from the field.

The Lakers looked to be on the back foot right from the tip-off. Although the Lakers tried to make their way back into the game during the second half, the Timberwolves proved to be too strong as they held their ground and bagged a 124-104 win.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, March 19, 5:00 PM ET [Sunday, March 20, 2:30 AM IST]

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks came into the season after winning the championship for the first time in 50 years. Their 2021-22 campaign started with injuries and setbacks, but as the games went by, they slowly started to find their way back. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been terrific from the start and his stellar form has propelled them to their current position.

The Bucks are second in the East with a 44-26 record and despite strong competition coming in from other teams, they are expected to finish in the Top 3. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have also stepped up their game and this season in the absence of Brook Lopez, the Bucks have got the service of Bobby Portis, who has exceeded all the expectations on him.

The Bucks team looks completely stacked and ready to make noise in the playoffs. However, they will first be looking to finish their regular season on a positive note. Going into this game against the Timberwolves, the Bucks need a win as the Philadelphia 76ers are just one game behind them.

Minnesota is a solid team comprising of talented youngsters and if the Bucks are to get the better of them, they will have to play to the best of their ability as anything short of that will lead to a loss for them.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Grayson Allen, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. Since finishing 13th in the West last year, the team have improved massively and are currently seventh with a 41-30 record. The team has broken many franchise records this season and with 11 games left to go, they will be looking to keep playing with the same intensity.

Minnesota has talents like Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, all three of whom have collectively proven to be a great fit. To add to their strengths, they also have a veteran like Patrick Beverley, who is one of the league's best defenders. If they can maintain their stunning form and continue playing high octane basketball, the Timberwolves could make some noise in the playoffs.

Heading into the game against the Bucks, the team has won three games in a row. They are high on confidence, but the team from Milwaukee is not going to be an easy side to beat.

However, the Timberwolves have defeated some of the best teams in the league this season, and with the form they are in, they will fancy their chances of grabbing a win at home.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell, G - Patrick Beverley, F - Anthony Edwards, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl - Anthony Towns

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads - March 19, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Ponts [Over and Under] Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 44-26 -140 Over 242.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110] Minnesota Timberwolves 41-30 +115 Under 242.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110]

The Bucks are being favored in this game due to the wide array of stars they have on their team. No doubt, the Timberwolves are in stellar form, but Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear lately and with his contributions on both ends of the floor, he could help the Bucks turn the game in their favor.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks have gone over the total points 33 times this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.8 PPG and 10.4 RPG, while shooting 58.1 % from the field. The Milwaukee Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 road games coming into this matchup.

Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a 9-1 record in their last 10 games. The Timberwolves are on a 5 game winning streak at the Target Center. The Timberwolves have a 13-12 record against Eastern Conference teams this season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Bucks and the Timberwolves is going to be an interesting matchup for the fans to watch. Both teams are in stellar form, but considering the form Giannis Antetokounmpo is in, the Bucks would definitely be favorites, as the Greek Freak is alone capable of turning the game around.

The Bucks have won 8 of the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

The Timberwolves and the Bucks are the first and second-ranked teams in the league on the offensive end of the floor.

The Bucks have an 18-8 record against Western Conference teams this season.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Timberwolves game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Bucks and the Timberwolves will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports North.

