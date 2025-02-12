Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 12 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday night in their first meeting of the season. Both teams have struggled for consistency as they look to avoid their 25th defeat of the campaign.

With a 28-24 record, the Milwaukee Bucks have been dealt with the same number of losses as the Timberwolves (30-24) who have played two games more. The two teams also enter the fixture off defeats, with the Bucks losing to the Warriors, while the Timberwolves lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been a shell of their former selves despite winning the NBA Cup. Losing eight of their opening 10 games, the Bucks seemed to be in a dire situation. However, they have since recovered well and are fifth in the Eastern Conference but have lost four of their six games this month.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have had a mixed season. They are seventh in the Western Conference, but a win will see them enter the playoff spots and displace the Clippers in sixth. However, their performances this month have been mixed, winning three of their six games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report for Feb 12

The Bucks have three players on the injury list. Guards Damian Lillard (hamstring), and Pat Connaughton (calf) are under day-to-day observation for injuries, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a left calf soreness.

Timberwolves Injury Report for Feb 12

The Timberwolves will be without five players. Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Julius Randle (groin), and Jesse Edwards (ankle) are out, while Anthony Edwards (hip) and Mike Conley (finger) are on day-to-day observations and will be assessed before the game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Bucks predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The Bucks' starting five should have Kevin Porter Jr. as point guard, Andre Jackson Jr. as the shooting guard, Taurean Prince as the small forward, Kyle Kuzma as the power forward and Brook Lopez as the center.

Positions Starter 2nd 3rd PG Kevin Porter Jr. Ryan Rollins AJ Green SG Andre Jackson Jr. Gary Trent Jr. SF Taurean Prince PF Kyle Kuzma Bobby Portis C Brook Lopez Jericho Sims Liam Robbins

Timberwoles predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The Minnesota Timberwolves' starting five should include Rob Dillingham as point guard, Nickeli Alexander-Walker as the shooting guard, Jaden McDaniels as the small forward, Naz Reid as the power forward, and Rudy Gobert as the center.

Positions Starter 2nd 3rd PG Rob Dillingham Tristen Newton SG Nickeli Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark Terrence Shannon Jr. SF Jaden McDaniels Joe Ingles Josh Minott PF Naz Reid Leonard Miller C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The game between the Bucks and the Timberwolves is scheduled for tip-off at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the coverage from the Target Center live on the FanDuel Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Wisconsin and the WMLW network.

Viewers online can also stream the game live on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

