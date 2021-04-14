Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Match Preview - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Wednesday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Minnesota Timberwolves returned to winning ways by beating the new-look Chicago Bulls 121-117, with D’Angelo Russell making his return after a long injury layoff. He hasn’t started a game yet but is averaging more than 25 points and nearly five assists in his last four matches.

Khris Middleton was the team’s leading scorer in their last outing. Bobby Portis produced a 16-point double-double off the bench, while Bryan Forbes chipped in with 13.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 14th; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still missing for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been plagued by injuries this season. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton returned in the Bucks' last match and led the team to their first victory in four matches. Donte DiVincenzo also made a return from injury in that game.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to sit out for a few more games, the trio will need to produce big performances, as the Minnesota Timberwolves have had a few stars returning from injury in recent weeks.

Jordan Nwora has consistently scored in double digits from the bench, while Bobby Portis has also produced some big performances.

Key Player – Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday has been a huge presence for the Milwaukee Bucks at both ends of the court this season.

Returned to action in the last game, he is averaging close to 25 points in his last few outings. His defensive intensity was a huge boost for the Milwaukee Bucks in their last game.

Holiday has caught fire from the 3-point zone in recent games, so the Milwaukee Bucks will look for another big performance from him to fancy their chances of beating the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jrue Holiday during Milwaukee's 3-game winning streak:



27.7 PPG

9.0 APG

2.3 SPG

64.2 FG%

50.0 3P%



Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo; Small Forward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Bobby Portis; Center - Brook Lopez.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are virtually out of playoff contention.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are languishing in 15th place in the Western Conference. But have seen some hugely impressive individual performances of late.

Beasley’s long-term injury and poor luck with injuries have meant that the Minnesota Timberwolves did not really get going this season.

A positive, though, is the impressive form of D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, who is a favorite for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Russell has not started a game since easing back into the lineup after returning from injury.

Key Player – Anthony Edwards

D’Angelo Russell is expected to start from the bench, while Karl-Anthony Towns is a doubtful starter against the Milwaukee Bucks.

That should give Anthony Edwards another opportunity to showcase his potential. He is undoubtedly a work in progress and has a lot of room for improvement. Nevertheless, Edwards has had an impact at both ends of the floor and is averaging close to 18 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards recorded his 11th 25-point game, passing Devin Booker for 5th-most by a teenager in NBA history.



Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio; Shooting Guard -Josh Okogie; Small Forward Anthony Edwards; Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels; Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Bucks vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks, missing the service of multiple stars, have been boosted by the return of Holiday and Khris Middleton.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves have injury concerns of their own and have not shown a lot of ambition in recent weeks. Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to win this game.

Where to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game?

In the USA, the match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be broadcast on Bally Sports North Plus and Bally Sports Wisconsin. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.