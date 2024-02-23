Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 23, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with tipoff scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. This will be the second matchup of their season series after the 129-105 blowout win for the Wolves on the road on Feb. 9. The game is part of the NBA's 10-game slate.

The Bucks, 35-21, are third in the East, coming off a 110-113 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Feb. 15. Despite the Grizzlies being short-handed due to injuries, they managed 37 points in the third quarter, which proved to be too much for the Bucks, especially with 46.7% shooting compared to 53.0% of the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the Wolves, 39-16, are the best team in the West, coming off a 128-91 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Feb. 15. Anthony Edwards starred with 34 points, six rebounds and seven assists, culminating in a +36 net rating.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on Bally Sports North for home coverage and WMLW The M/CBS for local coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial.

Spread: Bucks +5 vs. Wolves -4.5

Moneyline: Bucks +162 vs. Wolves -180

Total over and under: Bucks O 225.5 vs. Wolves U 225.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preview

Under new coach Doc Rivers, the Bucks have gone through a rough stretch, losing seven of their 10 contests.

Despite their shortcomings, the Bucks have maintained a potent offense spearheaded by their two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and frontcourt engine Damian Lillard to the second-ranked offense of 122.0 points per game.

With the two stars drawing most of the defense's attention, the team generates quality looks for the role players. They are fifth in the league in field goal percentage, shooting 49.4%, and fifth in threes ppg, making 14.2 per contest.

The Timberwolves entered the All-Star break on a winning note, notching up their fourth consecutive victory by besting Portland in back-to-back games.

They have had a balanced performance all season, ranking 18th in scoring with an average of 114 ppg. Their rebounding efforts place them 12th, with 43.9 rpg, while their teamwork has them in 17th for assists, averaging 26.4 apg.

Their defensive prowess has also stood out. The Timberwolves lead the league in defense, conceding only 106.7 points per game, with Rudy Gobert at the forefront.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups

The Bucks should start Damian Lillard at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Jae Crowder at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

Meanwhile, the Wolves will likely start Mike Conley at PG, Anthony Edwards at SG, Jaden McDaniels at SF, Karl-Anthony Towns at PF and Rudy Gobert at center.

These starting lineups are provisional and may change based on the final status of players who are listed as questionable.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Anthony Edwards has averaged 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 27.7 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 27.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Damian Lillard, meanwhile, has averaged 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 24.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

The odds mentioned are based on the information available at the time of writing and may be subject to change as game time approaches.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves predictions

The Wolves are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines.

They are favored with a -4.5 point spread and -180 on the moneyline. Notably, the Wolves have covered the spread in their previous 10 outings, including their last 10 home games.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are favored to over the point total of 225.5 with their second-ranked offense, while the Wolves are favored at under 225.5.