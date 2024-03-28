Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for March 28 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final matchup in the cross-conference series, with the Bucks registering a blowout 141-117 win on Jan. 27.

The Bucks (46-26) are second in the East and first in the Central Divison, coming off a narrow 128-124 defeat to the LA Lakers at home on Tuesday, snapping their two-game winning streak, They have gone 4-2 in their last six games.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans (44-28) are fifth in the West and first in the Southwest. They are coming off a 119-112 loss to the OKC Thunder at home on Tuesday, snapping their two-game winning streak, and have gone 5-2 in their last seven games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans injury report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Mar. 28

The Bucks have listed four players on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), Khris Middleton (ankle) and MarJon Beauchamp (back) are probable, while Patrick Beverley (wrist) is out.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo probable hanstring Khris Middleton probable ankle MarJon Beauchamp probable back Patrick Beverley out wrist

What happened Patrick Beverley?

The Bucks will have to navigate without Beverley for an unspecified duration after he revealed on his podcast that doctors diagnosed him with a torn ligament in his right wrist.

The injury necessitates surgery, with a projected recovery period of three to four months. The timing of the procedure remains uncertain.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for Mar. 28

The Pelicans have listed three players on their injury report: Jose Alvarado (hip) is questionable, while Brandon Ingram (knee) and Dyson Daniels (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Jose Alvarado questionable hip Brandon Ingram out knee Dyson Daniels out knee

What happened to Dyson Daniels?

Daniels is set to sit out his 21st straight game as he progresses through his rehabilitation following meniscus surgery on his left knee. However, signs suggest that he's approaching a comeback.

The sophomore player managed an appearance on Wednesday with the New Orleans Pelicans' G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. The Pelicans are likely cautious about having playing him on consecutive days and are expected to sideline him on Thursday. However, Daniels could return for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

With Brandon Ingram likely to sit out the remainder of the regular season due to a knee injury, Daniels may assume a significant role in the rotation once he's back in action.