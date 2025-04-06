The Milwaukee Bucks versus New Orleans Pelicans matchup is one of 11 NBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Bucks (43-34) are fifth in the Eastern Conference, while the Pelicans (21-56) have the second-worst record in the Western Conference.
The Bucks and the Pelicans have met each other 47 times in the regular season. Milwaukee has won 18 times, while New Orleans has secured victory on 29 occasions. Sunday's game will be the first of two meetings between the two teams this season.
Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans game details and odds
The Bucks vs Pelicans game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET inside Smoothie King Center. The game will be broadcast live on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSWI. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.
Moneyline: Bucks (-390) vs Pelicans (+310)
Spread: Bucks (-9.5) vs Pelicans (+9.5)
Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o220.5) vs Pelicans -110 (u220.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.
Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans preview
The Bucks are riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak. On Saturday, they beat the Miami Heat 121-115 in overtime, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo's double-double of 36 points and 15 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans have lost three of their last four games. On Friday, they absorbed a 124-108 defeat to the LA Lakers. Jose Alvarado had 27 points (including six made threes) in the losing effort.
Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans betting props
Giannis Antetokounmpo's point total is set at 30.5 points, which is nearly the same as his career average of 30.4 points per game. The "Greek Freak" has put up at least 30 in his last five games.
Meanwhile, Jose Alvarado's point total is set at 14.5, which is above his season average of 10.1 points per outing. Alvarado has steadily increased his scoring contributions over his past five games.
Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction
The Bucks are expected to beat the Pelicans. Milwaukee has momentum at this late stage in the season while the Pelicans are in a downward spiral.
