Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - December 27th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference battle during the 2020-21 NBA season. Fresh off a 109-89 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, the Knicks will need to regain their composure if they want to keep the Bucks from stomping on their hallowed grounds.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks took down the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day to avenge their season-opening loss to the Boston Celtics.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Sunday, December 27th, 7:30 PM ET (Monday, December 28th, 6:00 AM IST)

Location - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

The Milwaukee Bucks have their sights set on winning a championship this season while the New York Knicks would be happy just to compete for a playoff spot. Such is the discrepancy between the two teams’ goals for the season which sums up what kind of game fans should be seeing on Sunday.

New York Knicks Preview

Reggie Bullock, No. 25 on the Knicks if you're looking at the front of the jersey.



Reggie Bullock, No. 23 on the Knicks if you're looking at the back of the jersey pic.twitter.com/dPda8Dl1Mr — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) December 27, 2020

The New York Knicks are starting off the season with an 0-2 record after defeats to the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers. Both losses were by double-digits, giving new Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau a lot to work on in the coming days.

Thus far, only Julius Randle and Alec Burks have played well while Mitchell Robinson has had his moments defensively for the Knicks. For the New York Knicks to make the game more interesting, they have to get RJ Barrett to live up to his potential.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

In a perfect world, RJ Barrett would be an All-Star candidate. The reality, however, is that Barrett is still as wildly inconsistent as his rookie self, and he has yet to show the New York Knicks faithful that he deserves his no. 3 overall draft position from a year ago.

Nonetheless, Barrett is full of talent and it’s too soon to give up on him now. Thibodeau should try to squeeze as much out of the 20-year old as he can in this game and throughout the season.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton G RJ Barrett F Reggie Bullock F Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

If not for Jayson Tatum’s game-winning three-pointer last Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks would have been 2-0 to begin the season. The Bucks promptly made up for that with a 138-99 thrashing of the Golden State Warriors that displayed how explosive they can be when they are on their game.

Led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee is determined to put together another successful campaign with the league’s no. 1 record overall for the third straight year. But this time, the Bucks want their season to end with a championship in hand.

The New York Knicks will be facing a hungry Bucks squad when they come to town.

Key Player - Khris Middleton

Khris was really scoring from anywhere yesterday. That shot is pure. (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/2GEeCstwiI — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 26, 2020

In the first two games of the 2020-21 season, Khris Middleton has been lighting up NBA scoreboards with totals of 27 and 31 points. Against an unsuspecting New York Knicks team, Middleton is going to have a field day no matter the player that they throw at him.

A 30-point game is probably the minimum that he will put up tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday G Donte DiVincenzo F Khris Middleton F Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez

Bucks vs Knicks Match Prediction

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

Is this even a question? The only legitimate question that needs to be answered is by how much the Milwaukee Bucks will win this game. No matter how much Thibodeau prepares his New York Knicks, the Bucks have too much firepower to lose against an uninspired squad.

The Bucks should win this game by 20 in their sleep.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Knicks?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks game will be televised locally via MSG and Fox Sports Wisconsin. The matchup will also be shown to international audiences via NBA League Pass.

