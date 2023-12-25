Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Dec. 25, 2023

On Christmas Day, the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks will face each other in a game as a marquee matchup. The Bucks won their previous encounter on Saturday, scoring 130-111, and they currently have a 3-0 lead in the season series.

The game is set to tip off at noon ET in New York City,

Bucks have a record of 22-7 and are second in the Eastern Conference standings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Knicks have a record of 16-12 and are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

According to the head-to-head record, the Bucks have won 125 games, and the Knicks have won 105. The most recent statistics show that the Bucks are 47-24 against the Knicks since 2005.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. the New York Knicks predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips

Moneyline: Bucks (-162) vs. Knicks (+142)

Spread: Bucks (-3.5) vs. Knicks (+3.5)

Total(O/U): Bucks (O 241.5) vs. Knicks (U 242)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. the New York Knicks preview

The Bucks score an average of 124.6 points per game and shoot 49.8% from the field, both second-best in the league. The Knicks' three-point defense is ranked 20th, and they have been competitive in their last five games, with a 3-2 record.

The matchup is expected to be a high-scoring affair, with both teams potentially exploiting each other's weaknesses. The Knicks must find a way to contain the Bucks' high-scoring offence, while the Bucks must maintain their strong form to secure a victory.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. the New York Knicks starting lineups

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard will start as the PG, Malik Beasley as SG, Khris Middleton as SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo as PF and Brook Lopez at center.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson will start as the PG, Quentin Grimes as SG, Rj Barrett as SF, Julius Randle as PF, and Isaiah Hartenstein at center.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points per game this season, which is 0.9 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

In the last 10 games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 38.4 points and assists, hitting over 50% of the time.

Damian Lillard's points over/under was set at 27.5. In the last 10 games, Lillard has averaged 25.7 points and has hit over 50% of the time.

In the last 10 games, he has also averaged 30.5 points and rebounds and has hit over 40% of the time. On Dec. 23, 2023, Lillard's prop total was 25.5 points, and he scored 19 points in that game.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks predictions

The Knicks, with a 16-12 record, will be looking to bounce back and put up a strong defensive performance to contain the Bucks' potent attack. The over/under for total points scored is set at 240.5, indicating an expectation for a high-scoring game. While the Bucks are the favorites, the Knicks have shown resilience in their recent games,

The Bucks are predicted to win this game with a comfortable spread, covering -3.5.