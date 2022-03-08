Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The OKC Thunder entertain a visit from reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. travel to the Paycom Center on Tuesday.

The two teams are facing off for the last time this season. The Bucks won their first encounter at home behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's 21-point and 19-rebound performance.

The Bucks are on a four-game win streak behind the Greek Freak's MVP-like performances. They are now third in the East and just 0.5 games behind the second-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. Khris Middleton is coming off a masterful 44-point performance against the Phoenix Suns.

The OKC Thunder, on the other hand, maintain their rebuilding mission. They are 14th in the West, ahead of the Houston Rockets and are the fourth-worst side in the league. If they want the best odds to grab a top-four pick in the upcoming draft, they need to finish the season with a bottom-three record.

They currently have 28.1% chance of getting a top-four pick, including a 12.5% chance of the coveted first overall pick.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks on the bench

Grayson Allen is out for this game due to a sore left hip and George Hill continues to be out with a sore neck. Meanwhile, long-term absentees Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton are both rehabilitating from their respective surgeries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Brook Lopez Out Back Surgery Pat Connaughton Out Right Finger Surgery George Hill Out Neck Soreness Grayson Allen Out Left Hip Soreness

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Head coach Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have a stacked injury report for this game. Luguentz Dort, Mike Muscala, Ty Jerome, Josh Giddey, Derrick Favors, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Kenrick Williams are all sidelined for this game. All seven players are suffering from either soreness or strain.

Dort, Williams, Robinson-Earl and Muscala have been out for weeks and have no timeline for their return. Isaiah Roby is listed as questionable for this clash due to lower back soreness.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Luguentz Dort Out Left Shoulder Strain Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Out Right Foot - Third Metatarsal Fracture Kenrich Williams Out Left Knee Sprain Isaiah Roby Questionable Lower Back Soreness Mike Muscala Out Right Ankle Soreness Derrick Favors Out Lower Back Soreness Josh Giddey Out Right Hip Soreness Ty Jerome Out Left Hip Soreness

Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks' frontcourt will remain the same, with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing the four and Khris Middleton retaining his usual small forward position. Bobby Portis will resume the center role and Serge Ibaka will come off the bench.

Jrue Holiday will retain his point guard duties and either Jordan Nwora or Jevon Carter will be the starting shooting guard until Grayson Allen returns. The rest of the players will get decent bench minutes.

OKC Thunder

Due to a flurry of injuries to the roster, coach Mark Daigneault will have limited rotation and practically no bench depth. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start in his usual point guard position and Tre Mann is set to start as the off-guard, replacing Josh Giddey.

Aaron Wiggins is likely to start as the small forward as long as Luguentz Dort is out and Darius Bazley will retain his starting power forward role. If both Isaiah Roby and Derrick Favors cannot play, then one of Aleksej Pokusevski and Olivier Sarr is likely to get the center role.

Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Jordan Nwora | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

OKC Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Tre Mann | F - Aaron Wiggins | F - Darius Bazley | C - Isaiah Roby.

