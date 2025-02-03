Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 3, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Monday. Milwaukee is fifth in the East with a 26-21 record, while OKC leads the West with a 38-9 record.

The two teams have played each other 151 times, with Milwaukee holding a 77-74 lead. While they haven’t met each other in a regular-season game this season, they faced off in the NBA Cup final on Dec. 17.

The Bucks won 97-81 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points for the Thunder.

Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder game details and odds

The Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 3, at Paycom Center. Local coverage of the matchup will be provided by FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bucks (+375) vs. Thunder (-500)

Spread: Bucks (+10.5) vs. Thunder (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o233) vs. Thunder -110 (u233)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder preview

The Bucks are going through a lean patch and have lost three straight games. Most recently, they lost 132-119 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez had 15 points each.

Expect Milwaukee to have tired legs on the second leg of a back-to-back. Things won’t get any easier as OKC has been stellar at home with a 20-3 record. The Thunder will also have revenge in mind when they host the Bucks on Monday.

They are 7-3 in the past 10 games and are coming off of a 144-110 blowout win against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Aaron Wiggins erupted for 41 points and 14 rebounds, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points. Isaiah Hartenstein had a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder betting props

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s points total is set at 30.5. He has scored 30 points or more in five straight games and should do so on Monday as well.

SGA’s points total is set at 32.5. He leads the league in scoring with 32.4 points per game. The oddsmakers heavily favor him to go over and so do we.

Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder prediction

The oddsmakers highly favor the Thunder to get a win. While OKC should get a win, it could fail to cover the 10.5-point spread. This should be a relatively high-scoring game with the team total going past 233 points.

