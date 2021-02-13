Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - February 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks have seen a recent dip in form and have lost their last two NBA matches. They now travel to the Chesapeake Energy Arena to take on the OKC Thunder. The Milwaukee Bucks were in top form but Jrue Holiday’s absence appears to have affected their form. Regardless, they are currently 2nd in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 16-10 record.

The OKC Thunder on the other hand have been unlucky with injuries and are on a 3-game losing streak. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been in top form, averaging 22.6 points and 6.5 assists every game. However, he has been the sole positive as the OKC Thunder currently have the worst offence in the NBA.

They have managed to contain teams but have struggled to outscore them, and come into this matchup with multiple injuries. The Milwaukee Bucks will go in as favorites and will be expected to move past their recent troubles.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14th, 2021, 8:00 PM ET. (Monday, 6:30 PM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Jordan Nwora is a long term absentee for the Milwaukee Bucks, although they will be more concerned with Jrue Holiday, who is set to miss out again owing to safety and health protocols. Two-time MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo is fit and firing, averaging 28.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be missing Jrue Holiday against the OKC Thunder

His contributions on the other end of the court have also been invaluable. Regardless, his supporting cast of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday means that the Milwaukee Bucks have enough firepower to go on a serious title charge this time around. They are expected to post a comfortable victory against a struggling OKC Thunder side.

Key Player – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s performances this season means that he is a strong MVP contender this time around as well. Regardless of his sublime offensive numbers, Giannis is also producing 1 steal and 1.2 blocks per game, and will be hungry to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the title, this time around.

As far as OKC Thunder are concerned, much of the outcome will depend upon whether they are able to contain the Greek Freak, which is a huge task in itself.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, G Bryn Forbes, G: Donte DiVincenzo, SF: Khris Middleton, PF Bobby Portis

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder have struggled to get going offensively, and the possible absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander means that they are up against it when they face the Milwaukee Bucks. George Hill and Trevor Ariza are also out, which means that the OKC Thunder might as well be struggling for numbers again.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might make a return, but Hamidou Diallo and Luguentz Dort are both expected to be handed starts again. The OKC Thunder are up against an all-round Milwaukee Bucks side that is expected to cruise to victory regardless of Jrue Holiday’s absence.

Key Player – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a doubtful for the match against the Milwaukee Bucks but might as well have to feature considering the extent of starters that the OKC Thunder are missing. He has been by far as the OKC Thunder’s best player in the 2020-21 NBA season so far, as they appear to be in the middle of a difficult campaign.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander is producing decent numbers and will be expected to pull off a huge performance if his team is to bring the fight to a Milwaukee Bucks side that appear to have a decent shot at the NBA title, this time around.

The OKC Thunder have been unlucky with injuries, in recent weeks.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Hamidou Diallo, G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Bucks vs Thunder Match Prediction

Both teams are missing starters for this match, although the OKC Thunder have been severely affected by injuries and have struggled for numbers in recent games. The Milwaukee Bucks have lost two games on the trot and will be desperate to bring about a quick change in fortunes. Giannis is expected to take over, and the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to get an easy win.

Where to watch Bucks vs Thunder?

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and OKC Thunder will be telecast on Fox Sports Oklahoma and Fox Sports Wisconsin Networks. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.