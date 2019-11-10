Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Preview and Predictions - 10th November 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to lead the way for the Milwaukee Bucks

Match details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date and time: Sunday, 10 November 2019, 7:00 PM, ET

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Last game results

Milwaukee Bucks (6-3): 100-103 loss against the Utah Jazz (8 November 2019)

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-5): 114-108 win against the Golden State Warriors (9 November 2019)

Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Bucks were the best team in the NBA last season. They have again started off this season in a dominant manner. They currently have a 6-3 record and sit at the fourth place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

The Bucks have a very high point differential again. They have been blowing out teams and look like a championship contender. But they lost a very close match against the Utah Jazz courtesy of a buzzer-beater corner 3 from Bogdanovic. Giannis looks like a prime MVP contender and has been the driving force for the Bucks' success.

Key player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis is in the running for the MVP award again

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double in the very first match of the season. He has been on an absolute tear ever since. Giannis has looked very good for the Bucks and has been unstoppable from inside the paint.

He has also developed a more reliable outside shot than from the season before and has made it even tougher for the teams to guard him. He has been averaging 29 points, 14 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game on an unbelievable 59.2% shooting from the field.

Bucks predicted lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Oklahoma City Thunder preview

People feared the worst for the OKC Thunder who lost both of their All-Stars in Russell Westbrook and Paul George. However, the pieces received in exchange have performed reasonably so far. The Thunder have also prided themselves on defense and currently hold the 7th best defensive record in the NBA.

OKC have a 4-5 record right now and are the tenth placed team in the Western Conference. They may not be able to make the playoffs but they are playing exciting basketball and will give a tough fight to the high flying Bucks. This is the first encounter of the season between the two teams.

Key player - Danilo Gallinari

Gallo continues to be a threat from downtown

Danilo Gallinari is a great shooter. He has been a great addition to this young Thunder lineup. Gallinari is averaging 19 points per game in just 29 minutes of action. He is also shooting an incredible 47% from the 3-point line. Gallinari is starting at the power forward position for the Thunder this season and will have the responsibility of guarding Giannis as well.

Thunder predicted lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Bucks vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Bucks are a championship team this season and are coming off a tough loss against the Utah Jazz. On the other hand, the Thunder have been hugely weakened this season as they look to regroup. The Bucks will be too good to handle for the Thunder.

I predict the Bucks to have an easy win in this match at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Where to watch Bucks vs Thunder?

This inter-conference match-up will be televised locally on FOX Sports Wisconsin and FOX Sports Oklahoma. You can also stream the game online with the NBA League Pass.