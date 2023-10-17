Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Milwaukee Bucks got their first look at the Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard pairing in their last preseason game. However, there's no guarantee they will utilize their two superstars in their October 17 contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Given the Thunder's array of elite young talent, there is a chance that Milwaukee will want to give their best lineup a chance to gel against some stern competition.

Milwaukee has participated in three preseason games thus far, winning two of them. Their latest victory came against the Los Angeles Lakers, although LeBron James didn't participate in the contest. Giannis and Lillard combined for 30 points in their first outing together.

The Thunder have also played three preseason games so far, winning once. However, Chet Holmgren has looked exceptionally good, as has Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma's current crop of young talent will eventually ensure the franchise is considered a genuine contender.

For now, though, they will be a thorn in the side of whoever is facing off against them. Milwaukee won't have an easy path to victory on October 17.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Prediction

For all of the young talent in the Oklahoma City Thunder's rotation, they are not at the level of the Milwaukee Bucks. If Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard both suit up for the preseason game, Milwaukee should expect a comfortable victory. After all, the pick-and-roll offense between those two stars will be almost impossible to stop.

Of course, Oklahoma has the talent to secure a victory. Yet, Milwaukee is preparing its roster for a potential championship run and will likely be looking to ramp up the intensity for their final few preseason games.

Milwaukee Bucks roster

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Malik Beasley

Margue Bolden

Pat Connaughton

Jae Crowder

AJ Green

Andre Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Chris Livingston

Brook Lopez

Robin Lopez

Khris Middleton

Omari Moore

Cameron Payne

Bobby Portis

Drew Timme

TyTy Washington Jr.

Lindell Wigginton

Oklahoma City Thunder roster

Luguentz Dort

Lindy Waters III (TW)

Olivier Sarr (TW)

Jack White

Vasilije Micic

Cason Wallace

Keyontae Johnson (TW)

Isaiah Joe

Kenrich Williams

Jaylin Williams

Victor Oladipo

Davis Bertans

Ousmane Dieng

Chet Holmgren

Jalen Williams

Aaron Wiggins

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Josh Giddey

Tre Mann

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Aleksej Pokusevski

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Where to watch

You can watch the contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder on Bally Sports OK, The Thunder App, NBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The contest will take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma, with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Odds

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-105,) Milwaukee Bucks (-115)

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder (+1.5,) Milwaukee Bucks (-1.5)

Over 224.5 points (-113,) Under 224.5 points (-113)