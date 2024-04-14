Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Injury Report for April 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to clash with the Orlando Magic on Sunday at the Kia Center in Orlando, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET. This pivotal matchup marks their fourth and final encounter of the season, with the Bucks currently holding a 2-1 lead in the series. The game holds significance as part of the NBA's extensive 15-game slate.

The Bucks (49-32) are positioned second in the Eastern Conference and atop the Central Division. They are aiming to rebound from a recent 125-107 loss on the road against the OKC Thunder, despite a commendable combined effort of 36 points from Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton.

Conversely, the Magic (46-35), ranking fifth in the East and leading the Southeast Division, seek redemption following a 125-113 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers during their recent road outing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic injury report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for April 14

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed five players on their injury report: Thanasis Antetokounmpo (left hamstring), Damian Lillard (adductor) and MarJon Beauchamp (left ankle) are probable, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (left soleus strain) and AJ Green (ankle) will remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury MarJon Beauchamp probable left ankle sprain Thanasis Antetokounmpo probable left hamstring soreness Damian Lillard probable adductor AJ Green out ankle Giannis Antetokounmpo out left soleus strain

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Milwaukee Bucks received unfortunate news as forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined for the remainder of the regular season due to a confirmed strained left calf following an MRI scan. The two-time MVP's participation in the playoffs is now shrouded in uncertainty as his recovery progresses.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's ailment became apparent as he encountered difficulties running upcourt in the latter stages of the third quarter during the Milwaukee Bucks' 104-91 win against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. The Bucks promptly furnished an update on Antetokounmpo's condition on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks would be relieved Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury was confined to his calf, a reassurance considering concerns raised by coach Doc Rivers following Tuesday's game, where he mentioned the 7-footer was also undergoing evaluations for his Achilles.

Orlando Magic injury report for April 14

The Orlando Magic have listed Wendell Carter Jr. as questionable, with a back injury and as the sole player on the team's injury report.

Player Status Injury Wendell Carter Jr. questionable back

What happened to Wendell Carter Jr.?

Wendell Carter's availability for Sunday's game hangs in the balance following his limited four-minute appearance against the Sixers due to back spasms. Should the 24-year-old center be sidelined, it's anticipated that Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze will see an uptick in their playing time.