Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will make a trip to the Amway Center to take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Milwaukee have won all three games they've played against the Magic this season. In their last meeting on Tuesday, the Bucks registered a dominant 127-110 win.

Last season's Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points on the night, while Khris Middleton chipped in with 21. The win was the Bucks' fourth on the trot. They'll look to bag another on Thursday to stay within touching distance of the top 2.

Antetokounmpo will hope to put in another power-packed performance to lead his team to another win against the Magic.

Meanwhile, the Magic's only positive in the defeat was Franz Wagner's stunning 38-point performance. The rookie was brilliant from tip-off, scoring at 60% efficiency from the field. That helped the Magic make a comeback in the game.

However, the Bucks were too strong, eventually running away with the win. Orlando will hope to end their slump against the Bucks as they seek a return to winning ways.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have only reported Brook Lopez as out of this game. He had back surgery, and will be out for a while.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic have a big list of injuries coming into this game. Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Terrance Ross, E'Twaun Moore, Jonathan Isaac, Michael Carter-Williams and Cole Anthony will be out of this clash due to injuries.

The team has also reported Mo Bamba, Hassani Gravett, Robin Lopez, Mychal Mulder and Chuma Okeke as out of the game. All these players have entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have a completely fit roster for this game. They will look to start their strongest 5, which should see Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen share the backcourt. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo should lead the frontcourt, while Bobby Portis starts at center.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic will have to play with a depleted lineup for this game. A plethora of key players are out due to injuries, while others are out due to the league's health and safety protocols.

For this game, the Magic might have to feature Tim Frazier and Gary Harris in the backcourt. In the absence of Michael Carter-Williams, Franz Wagner may have to share the frontcourt with Wendell Carter Jr. Mo Wagner could start at center.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen; Small Forward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Bobby Portis.

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Tim Frazier; Shooting Guard - Gary Harris; Small Forward - Franz Wagner; Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr.; Center - Mo Wagner.

