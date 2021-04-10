Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Match Preview - April 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks come into their NBA matchup against the Orlando Magic on the back of three consecutive losses. Coach Budenholzer's men have been hit with multiple injuries to key players in recent weeks. Several fringe players have come to the fore in the past few games, with Jordan Nwora registering 24 points in the last game and six other Milwaukee Bucks players scoring in double digits.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, have lost four straight NBA games and are relying on a new-look roster. Michael Carter-Williams has recently returned from an injury, while James Ennis and Wendall Carter Jr. have also impressed. Chuma Okeke had an off-night the last time around but has been their best player, while the likes of Terrence Ross, Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba have also done well off the bench.

Match details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, April 11th, 7 PM ET (Monday, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have a number of key players missing for this game. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a major absence, with Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and Khris Middleton also listed as doubtful for the tie.

The Milwaukee Bucks will see multiples stars returning from injury against the Orlando Magic.

Bobby Portis produced an emphatic 10-point and 13-rebound performance with Jordan Nwora producing 24. A total of seven Milwaukee Bucks players scored in double digits with Sam Merrill and Mamadi Diakite getting 10 and 13 off the bench. The Milwaukee Bucks will be expecting multiple stars to return, which should provide a huge boost.

Key Player – Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton was one of the many players the Milwaukee Bucks were missing in their match against the Charlotte Hornets. Middleton has been a constant presence on both ends of the court and is the Milwaukee Bucks’ second-most prolific scorer this campaign.

He has made 50% of his 3-point attempts during his last two appearances, and should return to the lineup alongside Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo to help his side against the Orlando Magic.

Khris Middleton (22 PTS) spins into the short jumper on TNT! #PhantomCam



73-66 MIL lead in the 3rd Q pic.twitter.com/L77RdphgP4 — NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard Donte DiVincenzo, Small Forward Khris Middleton, Power Forward Bobby Portis, Center Brook Lopez

Orlando Magic Preview

Since the Orlando Magic traded away most of their main pieces on deadline day, young star Chuma Okeke has emerged as their leading scorer. Mohammed Bamba and Terrence Ross have done well off the bench, with the latter producing an impressive 24 points and 4 rebounds in the Magic's last match.

Chuma Okeke has been in prolific form for the Orlando Magic

The Orlando magic are missing Markelle Fultz and Otto Porter Jr., and have relied on Michael Carter-Williams and James Ennis. The former has recently returned from an injury, with multiple Orlando Magic players improving their numbers since the trade deadline.

Key Player – Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross has emerged as the Orlando Magic’ best performer in recent times, and has produced solid numbers from off the bench. He is averaging almost 20 points per game in his last five appearances and has been a consistent performer on the other side of the court as well. Terrence Ross has improved his production since the Orlando Magic traded their main men, and will be the one to watch out for, as far as the Milwaukee Bucks are concerned.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Michael Carter-Williams l Shooting Guard - James Ennis l Small Forward - Dwayne Bacon l Power Forward - Chuma Okeke l Center - Khem Birch

Bucks vs. Magic Match Prediction

Both teams come into their matchup in terrible form, although the return of multiple key players should result in a huge boost for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Orlando Magic have seen some decent individual performances in recent games and will be looking to continue in the same vein. They are virtually out of contention for the playoffs and are up against a team looking to launch a title bid this time around. The Milwaukee Bucks go into this game as the favorites to win.

