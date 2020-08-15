Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - August 18th, 2020 | Game 1

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 18th, 2020, 1:30 PM ET (Tuesday 11:00 PM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

Championship contenders Milwaukee Bucks will play the injury-riddled Orlando Magic in the first round of NBA playoffs 2020. The Milwaukee Bucks are heavy favourites going into the game and are expected to come out as the winners in the eastern conference. Orlando Magic, on the other hand, is plagued with injuries ahead of their fixture against the mighty Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a mission to win the eastern conference title and eventually the NBA championship this season. After falling to the eventual champions Toronto Raptors last year, the Milwaukee Bucks have improved on both the ends of the basketball court and will be looking to dismantle the Orlando Magic in the first round of NBA playoffs.

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks offence has clicked in the right manner in the NBA bubble but head coach Mike Budenholzer would be hoping he sees some strong defence against Orlando Magic and especially Nikola Vucevic. The Milwaukee Bucks will be relying on the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to win this fixture and series.

Key Player- Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

It goes without saying, Giannis Antetokounmpo is easily the best player on the Milwaukee Bucks roster and arguably the best player in the NBA. Antetokounmpo is a front runner for the NBA MVP award and is also a part of the NBA Defensive Player of the Year contender conversation.

Giannis is having a scintillating season where his scoring and rebounding have absolutely dismantled the opposition at times. Needless to say, the Orlando Magic will have to strategize to neutralize Antetokounmpo's defensive and offensive prowess.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Also read: 5 reasons why Houston Rockets need to be wary of Oklahoma City Thunder in Round 1 | NBA Playoffs 2020

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic will be the underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They are severely handicapped due to absence of power forward Jonathan Isaac and centre Mo Bamba. The Orlando Magic have faced a mixed bag of results in the NBA bubble.

The Orlando Magic will be relying on the front-court duo of James Ennis and Nikola Vucevic to perform well against the Milwaukee Bucks and make the first round series competitive.

Key Player- Nikola Vucevic

Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic

European centre Nikola Vucevic has been a talismanic figure for the Orlando Magic this NBA season. His numbers of 19.6 points and 11 rebounds per game shows how crucial he is to head coach Steve Clifford's system at Orlando Magic.

Vucevic's strong finishing in the paint and rebounding skills will be difficult to deal against in the game against Milwaukee Bucks. Orlando Magic will be relying on Nikola Vucevic to get it done on both ends of the floor against the Milwaukee Bucks in order to make the series close.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

D.J. Augustin, Evan Fournier, Gary Clark, James Ennis, Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic- Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to win the series against the Orlando Magic in four games. It will be a surprise if the Orlando Magic are able to nick a game in this series. The Milwaukee Bucks have a superior starting lineup and the Orlando Magic are missing key names from their squad due to injuries.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Magic

Viewers in the USA can tune in to national sports TV channel TNT for this NBA playoffs game. Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Florida. International viewers can stream this game on NBA League Pass.

Also read: 5 reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers stand no chance of getting past the Boston Celtics | NBA Playoffs 2020