Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Saturday, August 22th, 2020, 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Milwaukee Bucks came back from their Game 1 loss to the Orlando Magic to take Game 2 with ease. We look forward to Game 3 on Saturday where the Bucks will look to take the lead in this first-round series.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks cruised past the Orlando Magic 111-96 in Game 2 but they are not out of the woods yet. While Giannis Antetokounmpo had a great game with 28 points and 20 rebounds, the Bucks were not perfect on Thursday night.

Khris Middleton's struggles continued as he made just 1 of his 8 field goal attempts and ended the game with just 2 points and 4 turnovers. The Bucks had a whopping 20 turnovers on the night, with 8 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the better team in this series despite not playing at their best but coach Budenholzer will look to work out the issues in the team's defense in this series before they match up with tougher opponents.

Key player - Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton in action for the Milwaukee Bucks Nikola Vucevic in action for the Orlando Magic

With Giannis balling out, the Milwaukee Bucks need Khris Middleton to step up and play at his usual elite level to win games comfortably. He has struggled to put the ball in the basket, with just 14 and 2 points in these two games. Middleton was unable to make even a single three-pointer in Game 2

Middleton will look to find his rhythm in this series before the Bucks face tougher opponents in the second round of the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have exceeded expectations so far by stealing a game from the title favorites, Milwaukee Bucks. The Orlando Magic, the only home team in the NBA bubble have shown their abilities with their big man Nikola Vucevic showing his class.

Vucevic was stellar for the Magic and had 32 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2. The Orlando Magic bench led by DJ Augustin and Terrence Ross also made timely scoring contributions to help the depleted Orlando Magic compete in this series.

The Orlando Magic will hope that Aaron Gordon and Micahel Carter-Williams can recover from their injuries in time for Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic has been the lone star for the Orlando Magic in the NBA bubble. He has had two 30 point games in this series against the Milwaukee Bucks and was instrumental in their Game 1 victory. The Orlando Magic will need him to continue scoring at this high rate throughout the series if they hope to get past the Bucks. Look out for his match-up against Brook Lopez in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Orlando Magic predicted lineup

Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, James Ennis III, Gary Clark, Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are clear favorites to win this game against the Orlando Magic. Their Game 1 loss can be considered to be an aberration. With Giannis performing at his usual MVP level, the Bucks will likely ease past the Magic.

Nikola Vucevic will need the support of Evan Fournier and Markelle Fultz for the Orlando Magic to stand a chance against the Milwaukee Bucks in this game.

Where to watch Bucks vs Magic?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on Fox Sports Florida and Fox Sports Wisconsin. The same will be broadcast on national television on TNT. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

