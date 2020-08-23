Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Match Preview - August 24th, 2020| Game 4

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic, Game 4, East playoffs

Date & Time - August 24th, 2020, 1:30 PM ET (August 24th, 2020, 11 PM IST)

Where - The Field House (WWOS), Orlando Florida

The Milwaukee Bucks have put on 2 dominant performances in Games 2 and 3 after getting shockingly blown out in Game 1 by the Orlando Magic. Giannis Antetokounmpo has proved to be well-nigh impossible for the Magic to stop. Nikola Vucevic, on the other hand, has been doing a great job for the Orlando Magic. How do the Magic measure up to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4? Read on to find out.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

An abominable performance in Game 1 aside, the Milwaukee Bucks defense has held up to the relatively easy task of keeping the Magic's role players quiet in the past 2 games. The #1 ranked defense is adept at closing the paint off and forcing opponents to take jump shots and risk getting outshot. The return of Khris Middleton to form will also be reassuring to coach Mike Budenholzer.

Milwaukee Bucks - Key Player

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One

Khris Middleton was underwhelming in Games 1 and 2 of the series, but he seemed to be playing better in Game 3. Despite not being at his very best, Middleton did enough to seem to be trending in the right direction. The Milwaukee Bucks will need him to step up in the following rounds. With this being a relatively easy game, Middleton needs to be more locked in to fully regain his rhythm.

You think Giannis is happy to see Khris Middleton get going? pic.twitter.com/a08bXmGonG — Kane Pitman (@KanePitman) August 22, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, Wesley Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic are as debilitated a team by injury as any in the Association these days. While Aaron Gordon is still a possibility to come back in the series, the Magic are missing their other two best forwards in Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu. They would be in dire straits if there are any more injuries across the roster. The ejection of James Ennis did not help their case today.

Orlando Magic - Key Player

Sacramento Kings v Orlando Magic

Terrence Ross is one of the most mercurial players in the NBA. The only Magic player with a 50-point game in his career, Ross can get hot like few other shooters in the league. Steve Clifford will need one or two big moments from him in Game 4 to have a foothold when Nikola Vucevic sits, since the Orlando Magic are lacking for scoring options other than him.

Terrence Ross FLIGHT! ✈️💥@OrlandoMagic 104@Bucks 93



Midway through the 4th on TNT pic.twitter.com/6Rf0I3GKfc — NBA (@NBA) August 18, 2020

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, James Ennis, Gary Clark, Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic G4 - Match Prediction

The Bucks will be heavy favourites to the tune of +30 or so in this game. Given their lopsided victories in the previous 2 games and the depleted Magic roster, few would bet against them coming away with a 3rd straight victory in the series. They will not be outshot like they were in Game 1 again this series.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic G4 - Where to Watch

Viewers in the USA can catch this game on NBA TV among national sports TV networks. Viewers in Florida and Wisconsin can find the local broadcasts of these games on the local Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Florida channels. International viewers can stream this game via NBA League Pass.

