Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - December 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will head to Florida to face off against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday, December 28th.

The Bucks will head into this game off a 117-113 win against the Boston Celtics, their third win on the trot. The Magic, meanwhile, are coming off an 83-93 loss to the Miami Heat, their second loss in as many games.

The Bucks emerged winners in the last two matchups between the two teams. So the Magic will look to turn things around as they seek a return to winning ways.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, December 28th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, December 29th, 2021; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will head into this game after a nail-biting finish against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day at home.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks You know it ends well when Jrue gets a steal.



WES FOR THREE!! You know it ends well when Jrue gets a steal. WES FOR THREE!! https://t.co/SJoXY1XSfM

Improving to 22-13 on the season, the Bucks profited from the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo to their rotation.

Antetokounmpo and Portis had missed a few games for the Bucks because of the league's health and safety protocols. The return of the duo played a key role in Milwaukee's success in the game.

DiVincenzo's return also augurs well for the Bucks. He was one of the Bucks' most important pieces last season. He missed most of the playoffs because of injury. But with DiVincenzo in the lineup, the Bucks' depth makes them an impressive team again.

Although Brook Lopez remains absent from the roster, the addition of DeMarcus Cousins has seemed to pay off. The Milwaukee Bucks will now head to the road looking to win their fourth straight game.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts to drive past Marcus Smart.

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to Giannis Antetokounmpo to make a difference against the Orlando Magic.

Antetokounmpo had missed games because of the league's health and safety protocols, so his return couldn't have come too soon for the Bucks. He is the reigning Finals MVP and one of the best players in the league. So his availability makes the Bucks a different team.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks



RT to VOTE The Defensive Player of the Year just causally making a game saving block.RT to VOTE @Giannis_An34 for #NBAAllStar The Defensive Player of the Year just causally making a game saving block.RT to VOTE @Giannis_An34 for #NBAAllStar https://t.co/8KDiIHEQtd

It is also important for the Bucks to allow Antetokounmpo to log minutes. Coming off a 36-point performance featuring clutch plays at both ends of the floor, Antetokounmpo looks like the dominant force he usually is.

However, Antetokounmpo getting sufficient re-conditioning and getting into proper rhythm should help the Bucks in the long run.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - DeMarcus Cousins,

Orlando Magic Preview

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic find themselves in the lower rungs of the Eastern Conference. With a dismal 7-27 record, the Magic's campaign this season has been anything but pleasant.

Plagued by a host of injuries to key players, the young Orlando Magic could continue to struggle this season, especially with Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs out of the rotation.

Their latest loss to the Miami Heat saw Gary Harris step up for the team. Registering 20 points, Harris led the team in scoring, with only three other players recording double-digit scores.

The Magic could also see Mo Bamba out of the rotation in this game. Significantly shorthanded in their big-man rotation, the Magic will look to Wendell Carter Jr. to start at center.

Key Player - Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner attempts to drive to the rim.

Franz Wagner could be a key player for the Orlando Magic against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although Wagner is a rookie, he has produced performances belying his years. Playing like an experienced veteran, Wagner is one of the most talented rookies in this year's draft class.

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic Franz Wagner in the month of December:



17.4 PTS

5.7 REB

4.1 AST

48% FG

40% 3P

87.1% FT Franz Wagner in the month of December:17.4 PTS5.7 REB4.1 AST48% FG40% 3P87.1% FT https://t.co/jTGq38HX9D

Often paired with Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba in the frontcourt, Wagner can score from three levels. He has also had a huge impact in stretching the floor for the Magic.

However, with Cole Anthony likely missing this game, Wagner may have to take on a bigger scoring load along with Gary Harris to ensure a win for the Magic.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Hassani Gravett | G - Gary Harris | F - Franz Wagner | F - Admiral Schofield | C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Bucks vs Magic Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks should emerge as winners in this game against the Orlando Magic.

With the Bucks returning to full strength, the Orlando Magic, with their depleted roster, could find it tough against the defending champions. The Milwaukee Bucks have every necessary advantage on their side, and should win this game with relative ease.

Where to watch Bucks vs Magic game?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Florida. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WYGM 96.9 FM/740 AM as well.

Edited by Bhargav