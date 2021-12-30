Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - December 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns with the Orlando Magic in an exciting NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Amway Center on Thursday. Both teams have met thrice this season, with the Bucks emerging victorious on all three occasions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off a 28-point outing in his last game on Tuesday. He was brilliant at the offensive end, shooting 52.6% from the field. The Bucks will hope to bag another win in this game to put pressure on the other top teams in the East.

Meanwhile, the Magic's defeat to the Bucks was their third on the trot. Franz Wagner had a massive game, scoring 38 points, but his efforts were not enough to prevent a defeat on the night. The Orlando Magic will be keen to return to winning ways against the Bucks at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, December 30, 8:00 PM ET (Friday, December 31; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have been playing excellent basketball in the last week. They have won four consecutive games, and are within touching distance of the top two. Milwaukee are currently in third place, with only the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls ahead of them.

They will hope to keep racking wins and get into the top 2 as they look to defend their title. With all of their main players back, the Bucks look all set for the game on Thursday. Antetokounmpo and co will hope to bag their fourth consecutive win over the Magic this season.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in scintillating form this season. The 27-year-old is averaging 27.4 PPG and 11.4 RPG in 28 appearances. His ability to dominate in the paint has helped him torment defenses.

Against the Magic, he will hope to put up huge numbers again. In his last outing, Antetokounmpo scored 28 points in just 29 minutes. He will look to better that when he takes the floor at the Amway Center.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Bobby Portis.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have had an extremely disappointing campaign. They are 14th in the East, and hold a 7-28 record. Despite having an exciting roster, the team has not managed to stay completely fit. That has been the story of the season for Magic.

They are in desperate need to find a positive result. However, beating a team like the Bucks will not be any easy task.

To exacerbate matters, the Magic are missing many of their key players. That leaves the responsibility on the shoulders of Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. to inspire the team to a win against the Bucks.

Both of them had good games against the Bucks the last time. They will need to repeat those exploits once again if the Magic want to have any chance of coming out of this clash with a win.

Key Player - Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner has been one of the most exciting rookies of the 2021 class. His brilliant performances have helped him get ranked number one in the Rookie of the Year rankings.

The 20-year-old is averaging 15.6 PPG on 44.8% shooting from the field. He scored 38 points in the previous game, and will be confident of putting on a show in front of his home fans on Thursday.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Tim Frazier; G - Gary Harris; F - Franz Wagner; F - Wendell Carter Jr.; C - Mo Wagner.

Bucks vs Magic Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have their full roster back in action, except Brook Lopez, who is expected to be out for a while due to back surgery. They have a lot of star power, making them the favourites to beat the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Magic game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Bucks and the Magic will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Sun.

