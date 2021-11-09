Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to come out of the doldrums in their visit to the Philadelphia 76ers’ home floor at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.

Mired in an uncharacteristic slump, the defending champs are gasping for wins after a spate of injuries has ushered in a shaky start. Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis getting back into the lineup and rounding to form is good news for the Milwaukee Bucks. They need to be at their best, even if the Philadelphia 76ers are severely depleted coming into this game.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been seriously hit by the virus, with All-Star center Joel Embiid the latest to get a positive result. Already without Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, they are going to have to dig deep into their roster on the second night of a back-to-back.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo's recovery has prevented him from seeing the floor for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. There is no timeline yet for his return.

Two of the Bucks' starters remain out for different reasons. Brook Lopez will be sidelined with a sore back. Two-time All-Star Khris Middleton is still under health and safety protocols and will not travel with the team.

Player: Status: Reason: DiVincenzo, Donte Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Injury recovery Lopez, Brook Out Injury/Illness - Back; Soreness Middleton, Khris Out Health and Safety Protocols

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Tonight was planned rest for Embiid, but he could miss several games. 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tonight was planned rest for Embiid, but he could miss several games.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and Isaiah Joe are under health and safety protocols. They have all been ruled out.

Ben Simmons is still out indefinitely for personal reasons.

Player: Status: Reason: Thybulle, Matisse Out Health and Safety Protocols Embiid, Joel Out Health and Safety Protocols Joe, Isaiah Out Health and Safety Protocols Harris, Tobias Out Health and Safety Protocols Simmons, Ben Out Personal Reasons

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

US President Joe Biden Honors NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks

Mike Budenholzer could stick with his two-point guard combo of George Hill and Jrue Holiday, with the latter doing primary playmaking. Grayson Allen will move into the small forward role alongside MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will be the power forward.

Bobby Portis, after returning from a prolonged stay on the injury list, will play starting center in place of Brook Lopez.

Philadelphia 76ers

Coach Doc Rivers will have to be creative with his lineup, particularly on the second night of a back-to-back. He’ll most likely roll out the same starting five that gave the New York Knicks a tough fight.

Tyrese Maxey will take on his usual point guard duties, with Seth Curry as the shooter. Danny Green will slide into the small forward alongside Furkan Korkmaz at power forward.

Overtime @overtime



14 PTS | 25 REB | 4/6 FT



First Sixer with 25+ REB in a game since Charles Barkley in 1987 😳 (via



Andre Drummond a straight BOARD MAGNET 🧲 @AndreDrummond 14 PTS | 25 REB | 4/6 FTFirst Sixer with 25+ REB in a game since Charles Barkley in 1987 😳 (via @sixers Andre Drummond a straight BOARD MAGNET 🧲 @AndreDrummond 14 PTS | 25 REB | 4/6 FT First Sixer with 25+ REB in a game since Charles Barkley in 1987 😳 (via @sixers)https://t.co/qU3xrBJgGH

Andre Drummond, who has been superb in games starting for Joel Embiid, will man the middle for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - George Hill | Small Forward - Grayson Allen | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis

Philadelphia 76ers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Center - Andre Drummond

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh