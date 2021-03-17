Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In what is expected to be a mouth-watering matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference will fight to keep their respective win streaks going. The Milwaukee Bucks are on an incredible tear right now, averaging 120 points per game in their last ten while collectively shooting 48.5% from the floor.

The Philadelphia 76ers have shown resiliency and a winning mentality in the last few games. They have not lost a game since their primary scorer and MVP candidate, Joel Embiid, got injured. However, things could get difficult against a healthy Milwaukee Bucks team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the rare teams in the league with no reported injuries or questionable players. Head coach Mike Budenholzer will have his entire roster available for rotation tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is showing the league why he deserves a third straight MVP award. He has also been shooting threes consistently and has improved his free-throw shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last 10 games:



31 PTS - 15 REB - 10 AST

33 PTS - 11 REB - 11 AST

24 PTS - 10 REB - 10 AST

35 PTS - 7 REB - 3 AST

26 PTS - 11 REB - 8 AST

27 PTS - 8 REB - 3 AST

36 PTS - 14 REB - 5 AST

38 PTS - 10 REB - 4 AST

37 PTS - 8 REB - 8 AST

38 PTS - 18 REB - 4 AST pic.twitter.com/QWdGvaMPeh — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 16, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are largely healthy themselves. The only player absent from the lineup is Joel Embiid and the team announced that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The rest of the Philadelphia 76ers have been playing at a high level. Tobias Harris is averaging 20.5 points per game and Shake Milton is averaging 13.5 off the bench. Moreover, Ben Simmons continues to show off his defensive prowess as he makes a case for 'Defensive Player of the Year'.

Joel Embiid went down after suffering an apparent leg injury.



He went back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Qd8IqC5Ric — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

With an entirely healthy roster, the Milwaukee Bucks will have their best lineup on the court tonight. Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo share the backcourt. Khris Middleton has continued to impress at the small forward position. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo starts as the power forward as usual, with Brook Lopez playing the starting center. Bobby Portis and Bryn Forbes are the best players off the bench, they get the most minutes and are averaging double-digit scoring.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will use the lineup that has been working for them since Joel Embiid left. Ben Simmons is the star point guard who continues to average consistent numbers and puts on a defensive clinic every night. Seth Curry has been amazing at the two-guard position as he gets his first proper starting role. The second-highest scorer on the 76ers is Tobias Harris, who retains his position as the power forward. Danny Green will start as the small forward with Tony Bradley replacing Joel Embiid as the center.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Ben Simmons, G - Seth Curry, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C - Tony Bradley

