Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Preview and Predictions | NBA Christmas Day

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks travel to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Wednesday, 25th December 2019 (2:30 PM ET)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Last Game Results

Milwaukee Bucks (27-4): 117-89 win over the Indiana Pacers (22nd December)

Philadelphia 76ers (22-10): 125-109 win over the Detroit Pistons (23rd December)

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Bucks have been the most impressive team during the opening two months of the season, and they looked as dominant as ever as they destroyed the in-from Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening.

A third consecutive win improved Milwaukee's record to 27-4 for the season and no team in the NBA is averaging more than their 120.6 points per game.

Milwaukee's defense was also excellent as they held the Pacers to just 89 points in their last outing, and Mike Budenholzer's team now travel to Philadelphia with the NBA's best road record (12-2).

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo could be named MVP for a second consecutive season

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made an excellent start to the season and the forward is widely viewed as the leading contender to be named MVP.

Through 30 games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game - and the 25-year-old was just one assist shy of recording a triple-double against the Pacers.

Bucks Predicted Lineup:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled for consistency for much of the season, and Monday's win over the Detroit Pistons was just their second win in five games.

However, the victory over Detroit was among the Sixers' best performances of the campaign as Tobias Harris scored 25 points and Ben Simmons put up a huge triple-double that included 17 assists.

With the win, the Sixers improved to 22-10 for the season, and no team possesses a better home record (15-2) than Brett Brown's side.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

The Sixers will need a big night from Joel Embiid

Embiid took a backseat to Simmons and Harris during Philadelphia's win over Detroit on Monday night, although the 25-year-old still managed to contribute 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

For the season, Embiid is averaging 23.0 points on 47.1 percent shooting from the field, and he will be determined to help the Sixers pick up a huge win against the NBA's best team.

Sixers Predicted Lineup:

Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson

Bucks vs Sixers Match Prediction

Despite their recent shaky form, the Sixers remain among the NBA's best home teams, and they will be looking to make a statement against a Bucks team that they are likely to clash with in the 2020 playoffs.

However, Milwaukee have looked formidable over the past week and they should be able to come away with a hard-fought win.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Sixers?

The game will be broadcast live on ABC from 2:30 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.