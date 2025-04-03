Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3, 2025

An Eastern Conference showdown between two teams that have struggled to meet expectations unfolds on Thursday night, as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Both squads have dealt with injuries that have derailed their seasons.

Ad

The Bucks are still in the playoff mix but have lost four of their last five games after Damian Lillard was ruled out indefinitely due to a blood clot issue. Meanwhile, the 76ers have faced even worse injury woes, with their top stars sidelined, pushing them out of the playoff picture and toward a strong position in the lottery.

Here’s a preview of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers game, scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Bucks (-650) vs 76ers (+475)

Spread: Bucks -11.5 (-110) vs 76ers +11.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Bucks o225.5 (-110) vs 76ers u225.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Bucks are coming off a 133-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, snapping their four-game losing streak. Without Damian Lillard, Milwaukee has struggled, especially defensively, posting the third-worst defensive rating in the league over their last five outings.

Ad

However, they now face a Philadelphia 76ers squad decimated by injuries, with Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey all sidelined, along with key role players Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre Jr. This presents a prime opportunity for Milwaukee to string together back-to-back wins.

The 76ers, meanwhile, are desperately trying to avoid their 10th consecutive loss, which would mark their longest losing streak this season.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are looking to climb the standings, currently sitting at No. 6 in the East — just half a game behind the No. 5 Detroit Pistons and 3.5 games back from the No. 4 Indiana Pacers..

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups

Bucks

G - Ryan Rollins | G - Taurean Prince | F - Kyle Kuzma | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

76ers

G - Quentin Grimes | G - Lonnie Walker IV | F - Ricky Council IV | F - Justin Edwards | C - Adem Bona

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers betting props

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 30.5 points – Take the over.

Quentin Grimes O/U 23.5 points – Take the over.

Kyle Kuzma O/U 17.5 points – Take the under.

Brook Lopez O/U 15.5 points – Take the under.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge against a severely depleted 76ers squad, Milwaukee should secure the win. However, don't expect a blowout, as Quentin Grimes and the young 76ers roster will likely keep it competitive.

Our prediction: Bucks win by 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.