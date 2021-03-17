Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - March 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference giants Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers face each other for the first time this season. Both teams are in supreme form right now and are yet to lose a game since the All-Star break.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 17th, 7 PM ET (Thursday, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks' offense has imploded since the All-Star break. They've scored at least 125 points in each of their games in the second half of the season and are fresh off two consecutive wins against the Washington Wizards.

Mike Budenholzer's men are second in the league in field goals made per game during this period, only behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

In last night's WIN, Giannis became the 1st player with 3 straight triple-doubles in franchise history!! pic.twitter.com/t3U6T6K2MK — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 16, 2021

Backup guard Bryn Forbes has been the Milwaukee Bucks' go-to from downtown. He made seven treys against the Knicks last week but struggled against Washington.

Jrue Holiday is also finally getting up to speed following his COVID episode. His shooting's still a bit suspect, but Holiday has managed 14.8 points, and 1.5 steals through the last four games.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been redefining the term 'efficiency' since the All-Star break. He's shot the ball at 64% and missed just one free throw in the last three matchups for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Greek Freak has recorded three straight 20-point triple-doubles and is only the eighth player to do so in the last 40 years. The absence of Joel Embiid will give him additional courage to bombard the rim against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold on to the top seed in the East on the back of their five consecutive wins. They had to toil hard against the New York Knicks last night, but they clamped up their defense and only allowed 14 points in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

Tobias Harris continues to impress with his shot-making. He had 30 points against New York the other night and killed them from mid-range. Seth Curry also contributed 20 points of his own. Curry has pulled it together in the last two games after a recent inefficient patch.

Dwight Howard is seeing an extended load of minutes for the Philadelphia 76ers in Joel Embiid's absence. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has averaged 10.8 points and 10.5 rebounds since the All-Star break, but will have his task cut out against the Milwaukee Bucks' bigs.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons

The Milwaukee Bucks are the perfect opponent for Ben Simmons to showcase his playmaking skills, who's averaging 7.6 assists per game this season. The Bucks like to clog the paint, which is convenient for Simmons, who can drive to the cup and dish out the ball to open shooters on the perimeter.

Simmons is the Philadelphia 76ers' best perimeter defender, but his size will also allow him to take the defensive assignment of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Bucks vs. 76ers Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers held their own in the last two games without Joel Embiid. But limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo without your marquee player is a different task altogether. Both Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks have been playing high-octane basketball over the last week.

They're also well-rested compared to the Sixers, who'll be playing their third game in four days. Expect the Bucks to dominate this tie.

Where to watch Bucks vs. 76ers?

The national telecast of this game will be available on ESPN. Local coverage of the same will be carried by FOX Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

