Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth charts for February 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 25, 2024 09:30 GMT
The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers square off against each other on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. It's only their second meeting of the season. The Bucks won their first matchup on Oct. 26, 2023, in a 118-117 thriller. Since then, both teams have had an up-and-down record.

They have also engaged in a trade in which the Bucks acquired Patrick Beverley for Cameron Payne. The Sixers enter this game without Joel Embiid, who is out indefinitely with an MCL injury. Meanwhile, the Bucks are without former All-Star Khris Middleton.

They still have the edge in this contest with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard available.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury reports

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Feb. 25

The Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on their injury report. Giannis is probable with a right knee patellar tendinitis issue, while Middleton is out with a left ankle sprain.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 25

The Sixers have three players on their injury report. Joel Embiid and Robert Covington are out with knee ailments, while KJ Martin is probable with a right ankle impingement.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart Feb. 25

The Bucks are unlikely to change their starting lineup from the last game. Damian Lillard and Malik Beasly will start in the backcourt, while Jae Crowder, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will complete the frontline.

Point guardsDamian LillardPatrick Beverley
Shooting guardsMalik Beasley Pat Connaughton AJ Green
Small forwardsJae CrowderAndre Jackson Jr. MarJon Beauchamp
Power forwardsGiannis AntetokounmpoDanilo Gallinari Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Centers Brook LopezBobby Portis

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart Feb. 25

The 76ers are also unlikely to make any changes from their last game. Tyrese Maxey and Buddy Hield will start in the backcourt next to the frontline of Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum and Paul Reed.

Point guardsTyrese Maxey Kyle Lowry Camron Payne
Shooting guardsBuddy Hield De'Anthony MeltonRicky Council IV
Small forwardsTobias HarrisKelly Oubre Jr.
Power forwardsNicolas Batum KJ Martin
Centers Paul Reed Mo Bamba Darius Bazley

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers starting key matchups

The Bucks enter Sunday's game against the 76ers as favorites, with Joel Embiid unavailable. The 76ers can cause some problems with a few matchups for the Bucks, though.

Damian Lillard has been in streaky form, so deploying their best defender against the 2024 3-point contest champion could be significant for the Sixers. Outside of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks struggle to get worthy production. Neutralizing either one could take the Sixers a long way.

That said, Nicolas Batum could be the primary defender on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Batum has the length and size to deal with the Bucks forward's size. If Batum and the 76ers frontline are on the same page, they can prevent Giannis from having his way in this game.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
