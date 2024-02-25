Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth charts for February 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers square off against each other on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. It's only their second meeting of the season. The Bucks won their first matchup on Oct. 26, 2023, in a 118-117 thriller. Since then, both teams have had an up-and-down record.

They have also engaged in a trade in which the Bucks acquired Patrick Beverley for Cameron Payne. The Sixers enter this game without Joel Embiid, who is out indefinitely with an MCL injury. Meanwhile, the Bucks are without former All-Star Khris Middleton.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They still have the edge in this contest with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard available.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury reports

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Feb. 25

The Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on their injury report. Giannis is probable with a right knee patellar tendinitis issue, while Middleton is out with a left ankle sprain.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 25

The Sixers have three players on their injury report. Joel Embiid and Robert Covington are out with knee ailments, while KJ Martin is probable with a right ankle impingement.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart Feb. 25

The Bucks are unlikely to change their starting lineup from the last game. Damian Lillard and Malik Beasly will start in the backcourt, while Jae Crowder, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will complete the frontline.

Point guards Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley Shooting guards Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton AJ Green Small forwards Jae Crowder Andre Jackson Jr. MarJon Beauchamp Power forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo Danilo Gallinari Thanasis Antetokounmpo Centers Brook Lopez Bobby Portis

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart Feb. 25

The 76ers are also unlikely to make any changes from their last game. Tyrese Maxey and Buddy Hield will start in the backcourt next to the frontline of Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum and Paul Reed.

Point guards Tyrese Maxey Kyle Lowry Camron Payne Shooting guards Buddy Hield De'Anthony Melton Ricky Council IV Small forwards Tobias Harris Kelly Oubre Jr. Power forwards Nicolas Batum KJ Martin Centers Paul Reed Mo Bamba Darius Bazley

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers starting key matchups

The Bucks enter Sunday's game against the 76ers as favorites, with Joel Embiid unavailable. The 76ers can cause some problems with a few matchups for the Bucks, though.

Damian Lillard has been in streaky form, so deploying their best defender against the 2024 3-point contest champion could be significant for the Sixers. Outside of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks struggle to get worthy production. Neutralizing either one could take the Sixers a long way.

That said, Nicolas Batum could be the primary defender on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Batum has the length and size to deal with the Bucks forward's size. If Batum and the 76ers frontline are on the same page, they can prevent Giannis from having his way in this game.