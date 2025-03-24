Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 24 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday for their first encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. Both teams previously went 1-1 against each other in their 2023-24 season series.

Ahead of the matchup, Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 40-30 record and has won five of its last 10 outings. They are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Sacramento Kings 114-108 on the road on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to victory with his double-double performance of 32 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block in the game.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the 10th spot in the West with a 34-37 record. They have won six of their last 10 outings and are on a three-game winning streak following their 123-112 home victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Kevin Durant dropped 42 points in the game to lead the Suns' winning effort along with six rebounds, eight assists, and a block.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports

Bucks injury report for Mar. 24

The Bucks have five players listed on their injury report for the upcoming matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gary Trent Jr. are listed as probable to play while Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis, and Jericho Sims are listed out for the contest.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable (GTD) Knee Gary Trent Jr. Probable (GTD) Back Damian Lillard Out Calf Bobby Portis Out Suspension Jericho Sims Out

Thumb

Suns injury report for Mar. 24

On the other hand, the Suns have three players listed on their injury report. Nick Richards and Mason Plumlee are listed as probable and their participation will be a game-time decision. Bradley Beal is out for the game.

Player Status Injury Nick Richards Probable (GTD) Calf Mason Plumlee Probable (GTD) Quadriceps Bradley Beal Out

Hamstring

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns: Starting lineups and depth charts

Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 24

The Bucks are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Ryan Rollins (PG), Taurean Prince (SG), Kyle Kuzma (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ryan Rollins Kevin Porter Jr. Jamaree Bouyea SG Taurean Prince AJ Green Gary Trent Jr.* SF Kyle Kuzma Gary Trent Jr.* Andre Jackson Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo* Kyle Kuzma Taurean Prince C Brook Lopez Giannis Antetokounmpo* Pete Nance

Suns Starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 24

Meanwhile, the Suns are expected to use a starting lineup of Collin Gillespie (PG), Devin Booker (SG), Ryan Dunn (SF), Kevin Durant (PF) and Nick Richards (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Collin Gillespie Devin Booker Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie Grayson Allen SF Ryan Dunn Grayson Allen Cody Martin PF Kevin Durant Royce O'Neale Bol Bol C Nick Richards* Oso Ighodaro Mason Plumlee*

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns?

The Bucks-Suns matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EST on Monday at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on AZFamily and FDSWI. It is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

