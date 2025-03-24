Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 24, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks will carry on with their West Coast trip with a showdown against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Milwaukee will draw first blood in the season series against the home team with a win and improve its winning streak to three. The Bucks will enter the game without Damian Lillard, who remains out with right calf soreness.

Meanwhile, the resurgent Suns look to continue their hot form against the Eastern Conference powerhouse. Phoenix is 3-0 during a current five-game homestand, including an impressive 123-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Like the Bucks, the hosts will not be at full strength because Bradley Beal is out with a hamstring strain.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The PHX Arena will host the Bucks-Suns showdown. Fans can check the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bucks (+125) vs. Suns (-150)

Odds: Bucks (+3.0) vs. Suns (-3.0)

Total (O/U): Bucks (o225.5 -110) vs. Suns (u225.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Preview

During their two-game winning streak heading into their duel with the Phoenix Suns, the Milwaukee Bucks defense has been stellar. They limited the LA Lakers to 89 points on Thursday before containing the Sacramento Kings to 108 two nights later.

Defense will be Milwaukee’s calling card again, particularly with Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis (suspension) and Jericho Sims (thumb) out. Giannis Antetokounmpo must continue putting up MVP-like numbers whether the defense shows up or not. The Bucks are always tough to eat when the All-Star forward brings his usual two-way impact.

Like the Bucks, the Suns have made a stand on the defensive end. Much maligned for their defense, Kevin Durant and Co. slowed down the Cleveland Cavaliers, the No. 1 team in offensive efficiency, on Friday. The Suns shackled Donovan Mitchell to seven points behind with 2-for-18 shooting, including 0-for-8 from deep.

The Suns need to replicate the same intensity and execution against the Bucks defensively. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker can carry the team on offense, but the defense has to give the duo a boost.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups

Bucks

PG: Ryan Rollins | SF: Taurean Prince | PF: Kyle Kuzma | PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo | C: Brook Lopez

Suns

PG: Devin Booker | SG: Collin Gillespie | SF: Ryan Dunn | PF: Kevin Durant | C: Nick Richards

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Bucks coach Doc Rivers has increased Kyle Kuzma’s role on offense with Damian Lillard out with an injury. In two games without Dame Time, the versatile forward has averaged 17.0 points per game.

Lillard remains sidelined, an opportunity that could push Kuzma to top his 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.7 PPG in March. Phoenix will focus more on him to take advantage of Lillard’s absence. The much-improved Suns' defense could limit him to under his 31.5 (O/U) points prop.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction

The Phoenix Suns have played with more energy, hustle and resilience in their last few games. After the upset win against the Cavaliers, they should be raring to replicate the same impressive effort and execution on the defensive end.

The Milwaukee Bucks arguably miss Damian Lillard more than their hosts miss Bradley Beal. Giannis Antetokounmpo will make the visitors compete, but the Suns could roll to their fourth straight win and beat the -3.0 spread.

