Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul

The Milwaukee Bucks are in top form and have won each of their last five NBA games and travel to the Phoenix Suns Arena on Wednesday. They are coming off a 13-point victory over the Denver Nuggets in a game where Khris Middleton and 2-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo produced 29 and 30 points, respectively.

The Phoenix Suns on the other hand have been defensively astute, and find themselves 4th in the Western Conference with a decent 14-9 record. The Phoenix Suns have seen consistent performances from the likes of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, while Mikal Bridges’ recent form has added another element to their offence.

30-piece nugget with a side of 9 boards and 3 blocks.@Giannis_An34 x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0Wk5xWzlio — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 9, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction: Combined starting 5

The Milwaukee Bucks will be missing the services of Jrue Holiday owing to COVID-related safety and health protocols. Bryn Forbes is expected to slot in alongside Donte DiVincenzo. The Milwaukee Bucks have been in dominant form on both ends of the court and will be looking to cruise to their 6th consecutive victory.

The Phoenix Suns on the other hand have also had injury concerns of late. Chris Paul is expected to return after sitting out from the Sun’s victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers the last time around, but have enough firepower to bring the fight to the Bucks. In this article, we look at the hypothetical combined five of the two teams, excluding the players who are unavailable for the match.

Jrue Holiday is missing for the Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

The arrival of Chris Paul has seemingly transformed the Phoenix Suns, as they look set for a deep run into the playoffs this time around. Chris Paul has delivered consistently for the Phoenix Suns, and is currently producing 16.4 points and 8.2 assists per game.

The Phoenix Suns have a difficult run of fixtures ahead of them, in which they will take on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, and Chris Paul’s form will prove crucial to his team’s fortunes. He has combined well with Devin Booker, and has proven to be a shrewd acquisition so far.

Shooting Guard – Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Devin Booker has had his share of difficult games this season, and does not look to be in the kind of form that he showed throughout the 2019-20 NBA season. He is currently averaging 23.3 points and 4.3 assists per game, numbers that the All-Star will be looking to improve upon.

Devin Booker in action for the Phoenix Suns

Regardless, Devin Booker has the ability to make it a testing day for the Milwaukee Bucks defense, something that he is expected to do if his team is to pull off an upset.