Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Thursday, February 10. This is going to be the first time the two teams meet since the NBA Finals, where the Bucks emerged victorious after a 4-2 series win.

The Bucks come into this game after a stunning win over the LA Lakers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive night, as he scored 44 points on 85% shooting from the field. Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton also added 23 and 21 points respectively to make it easy for the Bucks, who grabbed a 131-116 win on the night.

The Phoenix Suns also won their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Devin Booker had yet another stellar night, where he scored 35 points on 47.8% shooting from the field. Chris Paul contributed 16 points and 12 assists, which helped the Suns get to their third consecutive win.

They will head into this game eyeing a win as Suns will not only be seeking revenge but will also look to solidify their position at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, February 10, 11:00 PM ET [Friday, February 11, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

The Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Lakers was their fourth in a row. They now comfortably sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 35-21 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo has always risen to the occasion and played well in important games this season.

Other stars like Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have also stepped up this season and should this continue, the Bucks stand a good chance of winning it all again this season.

Going up against the red-hot Suns is going to be a tough test for the Bucks. However, they are a team that is not afraid of any opponent they face, and will walk into the Footprint Center in the hopes of grabbing a win.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo once again proved to the world that he is one of the best in the league as he racked up 44 points over the Purple and Gold on Tuesday. The 27 year old is averaging 29.3 PPG and 11.3 RPG this season and is one of the favorites to win the MVP award.

He will be looking to carry his stellar form into the game and once again put on a show against the Suns to lead the Bucks towards victory.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Grayson Allen, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns v Atlanta Hawks

The Phoenix Suns have easily been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. They are placed at the top position in the West with a 44-10 record. The team has won nine of their last 10 games and are in a brilliant run of form ahead of this game.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul have done some terrific work this season and both received a nod for the All-Star game, courtesy of their contributions to their team's stellar record. The pair will be looking to keep their momentum going throughout the campaign and help the Suns win it all this time.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker has played with extreme consistency this season. He has averaged 25.7 PPG on 45.6% shooting from the field. Booker has looked even better in the last five games, averaging 30.2 PPG. He already has four games in February where he has scored more than 30 points.

The youngster will be hoping to repeat his exploits from the previous game and put on another big performance at home. Although he will be up against some pretty tough defense from the Bucks, the likes of point guard Paul will see that Booker has the necessary help to thrive.

While the Suns as a whole will also be looking to exploit any weaknesses the Bucks display during the game.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

Bucks vs Suns Match Prediction

The Bucks and Suns played in one of the most interesting NBA Finals of recent times last season. Both have continued their excellence in pursuit of meeting once again on the biggest stage of them all this season. Coming into this game, the Bucks are high on confidence after defeating the Lakers.

They have all of their players fit and appear to be favorites as Antetokounmpo has been performing well of late. However, the Suns will not go down without a fight in what should be a closely contested game.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Suns game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns will be nationally telecast on TNT and locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Arizona.

