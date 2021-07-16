Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - July 17th, 2021 | 2021 NBA Finals Game 5

It's been a case of 'home court heroes' in the 2021 NBA Finals so far, with the Milwaukee Bucks beating the Phoenix Suns in both games at the Fiserv Forum to level the series 2-2. Both teams will now travel west for Game 5 on Saturday, with the Suns hoping to rally the valley as they did in the first two matchups.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns | 2021 NBA Finals Game 5

Date & Time: Saturday, July 17th, 9 PM ET (Sunday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have all the momentum on their side after outwitting and then outhustling the Phoenix Suns in Games 3 and 4. Giving Pat Connaughton more minutes and playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo at center has given Mike Budenholzer's men a fresh lease of life in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Khris Middleton exploding for 40 points in Game 4 after two relatively quiet outings also helped the Milwaukee Bucks' cause, especially down the stretch. Middleton hasn't shot the ball as efficiently, but he's made 15 game-tying or go-ahead baskets in the fourth quarter in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the joint-highest tally in the last 25 postseasons.

Jrue Holiday is yet to utilize his scoring potential and has shot the ball at just 33.3% from the field, yet he has a net plus-minus rating of +11 through four games of the 2021 NBA Finals. Holiday's defensive efforts have given the Milwaukee Bucks the definitive edge. He's averaged 15.3 points, eight assists, six rebounds and 1.5 steals against the Phoenix Suns so far.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued to defy logic with a game-saving block on Deandre Ayton in the dying moments of Game 4. Giannis hyperextended his knee barely two weeks ago but has gone on to average 32.3 points, 14 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game against the Phoenix Suns since then. He's clearly the reason why the Milwaukee Bucks were able to tie the series after going down 0-2.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Khris Middleton, F PJ Tucker, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns shot over 50% in Game 4 and held the Milwaukee Bucks to a mere 40.2%, but still lost. They couldn't deal with the Bucks' aggression in Game 3 and were made to pay for committing costly turnovers and allowing too many second-chance possessions on Wednesday.

Chris Paul also had arguably his worst postseason outing in a while in Game 4. He finished with 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting and had seven assists, but failed to make the right reads down the stretch. CP3 had a -12 rating in the fourth quarter and made uncharacteristic mistakes as the Milwaukee Bucks erased a nine-point deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns.

Deandre Ayton made a valiant effort inside the paint, tallying 17 rebounds and three blocks. But with Paul not being at his playmaking best, Ayton managed just six points on 3-of-9 shooting. The Phoenix Suns' bench mob shot a combined 9-of-14 from the field for 23 points, but it wasn't enough to help the visitors cause.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker

Devin Booker's 3-of-14 shooting was one of the main reasons why the Phoenix Suns lost Game 3. But the two-time All-Star bounced back spectacularly, racking up 42 points on 60.7% accuracy on Wednesday. Booker already has the most points for any player in their first playoff campaign, and he'll have to add significantly to that tally in Game 5 to give the Suns a chance of beating the Milwaukee Bucks.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Bucks vs Suns Match Prediction

After four games into the 2021 NBA Finals, the time to make adjustments is over. Both teams know how the other likes to operate by now and it's just a case of working to your strengths from here onwards. The Milwaukee Bucks were able to do that and were rewarded with two straight wins.

Meanwhile, one of the Phoenix Suns' key players had a playoff-worst outing in Games 3 and 4. Playing in front of home fans is bound to give Chris Paul the confidence he needs to excel again and if he's clicking, he'll make things easy for Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Expect the Suns to dominate proceedings on Saturday.

Where to watch Bucks vs Suns Game 5?

National broadcast of the matchup will be available on ABC in the United States. Fans in India can watch the game on Star Sports Select. You can also live stream the same on NBA League Pass.

