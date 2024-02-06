Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups and depth charts for February 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, with tipoff scheduled at 10 p.m. ET. This match marks the season's first encounter between the two teams and is included in the NBA's seven-game schedule.

The Bucks (33-17) have slipped to the third spot in the Eastern Conference after losing three out of their four recent road games, coupled with the Cleveland Cavaliers securing a win in their game on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Suns, 29-21, have won seven of their last 10 games, beating the Washington Wizards 140-112 on Sunday. Bradley Beal put on a show against his former team, ending the game with 43 points on 4-of-5 beyond-the-arc shooting. With their win, the Suns hold the sixth position in the West.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns: Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Feb. 6

The Bucks have listed four players on their injury report. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and SF Andre Jackson Jr. (wrist) are probable, while PG Damian Lillard (left ankle) and C Brook Lopez (personal) are questionable.

Phoenix Suns injuries for Feb. 6

The Suns have Damion Lee listed as out with a knee injury.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns: Starting lineups and depth chart

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard * Cameron Payne AJ Green SG Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton Marjon Beauchamp SF Khris Middleton Jae Crowder Andre Jackson* PF Giannis Antetokounmpo * Bobby Portis Thanasis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez * Robin Lopez

(*) Questionable or Probable

Phoenix Suns starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Jordan Goodwin Saben Lee SG Bradley Beal Eric Gordon Theo Maledon SF Grayson Allen Josh Okogie Keita Bates-Diop PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol Nassir Little C Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Chimezie Metu

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns: Key matchups

Bradley Beal and Devin Booker vs. Milwaukee Bucks defensive coverage

The Suns' two All-NBA-caliber guards are a matchup nightmare for the Bucks, especially after trading Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard, trading their best point-of-attack defender for someone who struggles in the same position.

Devin Booker has averaged 31.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the last six games, while Bradley Beal has averaged 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

It will be a point of emphasis for Doc Rivers to facilitate a defensive strategy that can shelter Lillard's defensive woes, as Khris Middleton and Malik Beasley have been subpar at best in defending elite guards who can score at all three levels.

What makes the Suns' offense more lethal than their individual offensive ability is the team's exceptional three-point shooting (38.0%), ranking fourth. This makes doubling their stars harder.

Kevin Durant vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

The marquee matchup between former Finals MVPs will underscore the high level of competition anticipated in the game.

Frank Vogel had mentioned in his tenure as the Lakers head coach in 2020 how he wants his team to guard Antetokounmpo. Despite common knowledge of making him shoot jump shots and pack the paint, he believes it's necessary to have defensive personnel that match his physicality and would have LeBron James on Antetokounmpo.

However, the Suns lack size and athleticism, while the Bucks have significantly struggled with pick and rolls, in which Kevin Durant excels, scoring 1.06 points per possession. This could pose continuous problems for the Bucks throughout the game.

