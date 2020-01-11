Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Preview and Predictions - 11th January 2020

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards

Match details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date and time: Saturday, 11th January 2020, 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon.

Last game results

Milwaukee Bucks (34-6): 127-106 win against the Sacramento Kings (10 January 2020)

Portland Trail Blazers (16-23): 116-102 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves (10 January 2020)

Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the league and have been playing great basketball since the very beginning. The Bucks finished with the best record last season and are looking to repeat that feat this season also.

The Bucks have a 34-6 record at this moment and are an elite team on both ends of the floor.

Key player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leading contender for the MVP award again this season. Giannis has been a freak on both ends of the floor for the Bucks.

Advertisement

He is averaging 29.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 37 games this season. Giannis is also shooting an astonishingly high 55% from the field. Giannis has also developed a reliable three-point shot this season.

Bucks predicted lineup:

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Portland Trail Blazers reached the Western Conference finals last season. They were considered a lock to make the playoffs but have been badly struggling this season.

The Blazers have a 16-23 record at the moment and are the 10th ranked team in the Western Conference. They are 1 game behind the 8th placed team, Memphis Grizzlies.

Key player - Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards

Damian Lillard can claim to be the best point guard in the league today in the absence of Steph Curry. He has been playing very good for the Blazers and needs to keep firing in order for them to make the playoffs.

Lillard is averaging 26.8 points and 7.6 assists per game. He is one of the leading point scorers in the league this season.

Blazers predicted lineup

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Kent Bazemore, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside

Bucks vs Blazers Match prediction

The Bucks are the best team in the NBA right now. They have the best record and are great on both ends of the floor. The Blazers have improved after their early struggle but still, need a lot more cohesion within the group.

I predict the Blazers to get a tight win in this match against the Bucks.

Where to watch Bucks vs Blazers?

This Inter Conference match-up can be seen on FOX Sports Wisconsin and FOX Sports Prime Ticket. You can also stream it live online with NBA League Pass.