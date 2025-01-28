Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 28 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Milwaukee is No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings with a 26-18 record, while Portland is No. 13 in the West with a 17-29 record.

Milwaukee’s season started in disastrous fashion but it has since recovered to be ranked among the top teams in the East. The Bucks might have tired legs as they will play the second leg of a back-to-back after beating the Utah Jazz 125-110 on Monday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his dominating season, as he finished the game with 35 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Damian Lillard had a great game as well, with 35 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, are coming off a 118-108 loss to the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Deni Avdija led the team with 28 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Portland, its longest of the season.

The two teams have faced each other on 136 occasions, with Milwaukee holding the upper hand with an 81-55 record. However, in their only game so far this season, Portland got a surprising 105-102 win on Jan. 4. Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 28 points and eight assists.

Antetokounmpo had a great statline of 31 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, but that wasn’t enough to prevent a loss. Expect the Bucks to have revenge on their mind on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Starting lineups and depth chart

Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Ryan Rollins Delon Wright SG Andre Jackson Jr. Gary Trent Jr. Khris Middleton SF Taurean Prince Khris Middleton Andre Jackson Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis (DD) Taurean Prince C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis (DD) Giannis Antetokounmpo

*DD implies day-to-day

Trail Blazers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Anfernee Simons Scoot Henderson Dalano Banton SG Toumani Camara Dalano Banton Anfernee Simons SF Deni Avdija Shaedon Sharpe Toumani Camara PF Jerami Grant Kris Murray Deni Avdija C Donovan Clingan Robert Williams III Jabari Walker

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Reports

Bucks injury report for Jan. 28

Milwaukee will be without Tyler Smith (knee), AJ Green (quadriceps) and Liam Robbins (ankle). Bobby Portis is questionable after missing Monday’s game with an undisclosed personal reason.

Trail Blazers injury report for Jan. 28

Portland will be without two key players Deandre Ayton and Matisse Thybulle. Ayton is dealing with a knee injury, while Thybulle is out with an ankle issue.

Here’s a look at the Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers’ starting lineups and depth charts for Jan. 28.

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST on Tuesday, at Moda Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Local coverage of the game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin.

Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on Max, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

