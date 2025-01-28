Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 28, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of four games scheduled for Tuesday. Milwaukee is fourth in the East with a 26-18 record, while Portland is 13th in the West with a 17-29 record.

The two teams have played each other 136 times, with Milwaukee holding a 81-55 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. The Trail Blazers won the first game 105-102 on Jan. 4 behind Anfernee Simons’ 28 points. Milwaukee was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 31 points and 11 rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers game details and odds

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Moda Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. Fans can also stream it live on Max, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bucks (-245) vs. Trail Blazers (+200)

Spread: Bucks (-6.5) vs. Trail Blazers (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o230) vs. Trail Blazers -110 (u230)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Bucks are in the middle of a purple patch as they have won eight of their past 10 games. They will play the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the Utah Jazz 125-110 on Monday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, while Damian Lillard had 35 points and eight assists. Khris Middleton chipped in with 22 points off of the bench.

Milwaukee has a losing 9-11 record on the road, which is likely to improve against the struggling Trail Blazers.

Portland is coming off of a 118-108 loss to the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Deni Avdija had a near triple-double of 28 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Scoot Henderson was the second highest scorer, as he had 25 points from the bench.

Anfernee Simons had an off night by his standards with just 14 points. If the Trail Blazers are to have any chance of upsetting the Bucks, Simons needs to be at his absolute best.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers betting props

Damian Lillard’s points total is set at 27.5 against his former team. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over. However, we expect Lillard to have a great night. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Jerami Grant’s points total is set at 13.5, which is under his season average of 14.7 points. Bet on the over.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Bucks to get a win on the road. We expect the same as they will have revenge in mind after dropping the first game between the two teams this season. Milwaukee should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 230 points.

