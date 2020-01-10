Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings: Match Preview and Predictions - 10th January 2020

The Bucks carry a six-game winning streak against the Kings.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Friday, 10 January 2020 (10:00 PM ET)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Last Game Results

Milwaukee Bucks (33-6): 107-98 win over Golden State Warriors (8 January, Wednesday)

Sacramento Kings (15-23): 114-103 win over Phoenix Suns (7 January, Tuesday)

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have now won eight of their last 10 games to improve to an NBA-best 33-6 (0.846) win-loss record. They are scoring at a blazing pace of 119 points per game and backing it up with a league-best defensive rating (102.3) on the other end of the floor.

As a collective unit, the Bucks are shooting almost 48% from the field this season, along with posting top 5 averages in rebounds and blocks. Yet again, Milwaukee have laid the foundation of a deep postseason run, in hopes of rewriting the wrongs from the past year.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis is one of five Bucks players averaging in double digits.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been besting his MVP year through what has been a dominant 2019-20 campaign so far. He is posting career-high numbers in 30.2 points and 12.8 boards per game while shooting over 55% from the field.

In his seventh season playing for Milwaukee, the Greek Freak has successfully incorporated the three-ball into his on-court arsenal, now attempting around 5.2 three-point field goals per contest (highest ever of his career).

Bucks Predicted Lineup

Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings are currently missing two key pieces in Bojan Bogdanovic (Ankle/Illness) and Marvin Bagley (Foot), as they continue to stroll through an underwhelming regular-season performance. Clearly, the team has failed to make the expected leap under the leadership of Coach Walton, who finds his squad down at the 11th spot in the West.

With a 15-23 (0.395) record next to their name, the Kings have positioned themselves as a fringe playoff team yet again.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Buddy agreed to a four-year, $94M contract in October last year.

Buddy Hield has started in all 38 games this season and is scoring at a near-career-high rate of 20.4 points per matchup. Despite a noticeable decline in shooting percentage from the field this year, the 27-year-old is still leading his team from the offensive end.

Holding a reputation of a high-volume three-point shooter, Hield is attempting almost 10 three-point shots per game. Hield has been one of the few positives on the Kings roster in a season where the team has failed to find consistency in any form whatsoever.

Kings Predicted Lineup

Nemanja Bjelica, Harry Giles III, Harrison Barnes, De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield

Bucks vs Kings Match Prediction

The Bucks defense is deeper than it has ever been. On the other hand, Sacramento is missing key pieces to their offensive rotation. Let's hope for an exciting matchup at the very least because the result is fairly predictable.

Where to watch Bucks vs Kings?

There will be local coverage of the game on Fox Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports California from 10:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.