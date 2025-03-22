Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 22 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Sacramento Kings host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Bucks defeated the Kings 115-130 at home during their previous meeting in January.

Ahead of the matchup, Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 39-30 record and has won five of its last 10 outings. They are coming off a blowout 118-89 victory over a short-handed LA Lakers on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to victory with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in the game.

Meanwhile, Sacramento stands ninth in the West with a 35-34 record. They have won four of their last 10 games and are coming off a 128-116 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Malik Monk led their losing effort in the game with 34 points, five assists and one rebound.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Reports

Bucks injury report for Mar. 22

The Bucks have five players listed on their injury report for the upcoming matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gary Trent Jr. are probable to play and their participation will be a game-time decision. Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims are out for the contest.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable (GTD) Knee Gary Trent Jr. Probable (GTD) Knee Damian Lillard Out Calf Bobby Portis Out Suspension Jericho Sims Out

Thumb

Kings injury report for Mar. 22

On the other hand, the Kings boast a relatively healthier roster with just Domantas Sabonis listed as out on their injury report.

Player Status Injury Domantas Sabonis Out

Ankle

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings: Starting lineups and depth charts

Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 22

The Bucks are projected to use a starting lineup of Ryan Rollins (PG), Taurean Prince (SG), Kyle Kuzma (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ryan Rollins Kevin Porter Jr. Jamaree Bouyea SG Taurean Prince AJ Green Gary Trent Jr.* SF Kyle Kuzma Gary Trent Jr.* Andre Jackson Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo* Kyle Kuzma Taurean Prince C Brook Lopez Giannis Antetokounmpo* Pete Nance

Kings Starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 22

Meanwhile, the Kings are expected to use a starting lineup of Malik Monk (PG), Zach LaVine (SG), DeMar DeRozan (SF), Keegan Murray (PF) and Jonas Valanciunas (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Malik Monk

Devin Carter Markelle Fultz SG Zach LaVine

Keon Ellis Malik Monk SF DeMar DeRozan Jake LaRavia Doug McDermott PF Keegan Murray

Trey Lyles Jake LaRavia C Jonas Valanciunas Trey Lyles Isaac Jones

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings?

The Bucks-Kings matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EST on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on FDSWI and NBCS-CA. It is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

