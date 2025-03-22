Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 22, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks take on hosts the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday. The Bucks - 1-0 in the season series following a 130-115 win in January - will target a 2-0 sweep away from home without the injured Damian Lillard.

Meanwhile, the Kings will host the Bucks without Domantas Sabonis, who is on the inactive list due to a sprained right ankle. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Malik Monk will carry the offense without the versatile Lithuanian.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Golden 1 Center will host the Bucks-Kings rematch on Saturday. Basketball fans can stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bucks (+100) vs. Kings (-120)

Odds: Bucks (+1.5) vs. Kings (-1.5)

Total (O/U): Bucks (o227.5 -110) vs. Kings (u227.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 50th career triple-double came in the January home win over the Sacramento Kings, as he won the player duel against Domantas Sabonis, who is ruled out for the Saturday game.

The two-time MVP is expected to impress again, but the Bucks need somebody else to fill Damian Lillard’s slack. Kyle Kuzma, who has had an up-and-down campaign with his new team, has to give Antetokounmpo a hand. Brook Lopez, Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. must step up.

Losing Sabonis, the Kings's best rebounder and most efficient scorer, will be significant for them. Domas is not just Sacramento's most disruptive low-post presence but also their hub in halfcourt sets. Malik Monk has to be even more efficient in running the offense without Sabonis.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine must assert themselves more to prevent the Milwaukee Bucks from completing a series sweep.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings predicted starting lineups

Bucks

PG: Kevin Porter Jr. | SF: Taurean Prince | PF: Kyle Kuzma | PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo | C: Brook Lopez

Kings

PG: Malike Monk | SG: Zach LaVine | SF: DeMar DeRozan | PF: Keegan Murray | C: Jonas Valanciunas

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

Zach LaVine has tallied 21.1 points per game in March but fizzled for only eight points against his former team, the Chicago Bulls, on Thursday. The streak-shooting guard should be raring to bounce back, particularly with Sabonis out. LaVine could easily hit the over in his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

Kyle Kuzma will have an increased role on offense without Damian Lillard. The former Wizards star, averaging 21.5 PPG in his last two games, could continue his streak of scoring at least 20 points. Kuzma could blow past his 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings prediction

Before the dud against the Bulls, the Sacramento Kings beat the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in back-to-back games. Against another elite team, the hosts should regain their focus and energy on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo likely has another monster game, but Damian Lillard’s absence could be too much to overcome. Sacramento will likely defend its home court and beat the -1.5 spread.

