Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Milwaukee Bucks will take on the struggling San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on Monday. The teams have split their first two games of the season heading into their third and final matchup.

It has been a difficult last two weeks for the San Antonio Spurs, who have won just once in their last seven games. After snapping a five-game losing streak on Friday, the Spurs lost again the next night in a 124-102 rout at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers.

DeMar DeRozan has a huge responsibility as the lone star in this squad and has been impressive lately. If only his team could complement his efforts with a win.

DeMar DeRozan’s last 5 games:



28.2 PPG

3.8 RPG

9.2 APG

48.4% FG

92.5% FT

59.6% TS pic.twitter.com/kJwndpBO4X — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t be happier with having a winning streak at a crucial time in the season. With only five games left, the Bucks could head into the postseason with a 10-game winning streak if they win all of them and carry that momentum into the postseason.

This will be Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last few games to make a statement on his MVP campaign.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 passes in front of Russell Westbrook #4

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Update

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks players are largely healthy. The franchise listed just one player on their injury report.

Seldom-used Axel Toupane has been ruled out for the San Antonio Spurs game. He is dealing with a strained right oblique.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have submitted their injury report with only two players on the list.

Trey Lyles will be sidelined for the Milwaukee Bucks game on Monday. He has a sprained right ankle that hasn’t healed completely. He hasn’t played much this season and has been on the shelf since March with no update on a return date.

Derrick White is likely out for the season due to a severe ankle sprain.

Another look at Derrick White protecting the interior for San Antonio!@spurs 108@PelicansNBA 105



20.8 left on NBA LP pic.twitter.com/NOAamCHk13 — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Toupane’s absence hasn’t affected the Milwaukee Bucks’ rotation, allowing coach Mike Budenholzer to distribute minutes to his players as usual.

San Antonio Spurs

Lonnie Walker IV took over for White as a starter in the last two games, with Devin Vassell going to the bench and acting as a backup.

Lonnie Walker IV #1 handles the ball during an early regular-season game

As has been the case for more than a month now, Drew Eubanks, Luka Samanic and Keita Bates-Diop have managed to acquire more playing time in Lyles’ absence.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks:

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

San Antonio Spurs:

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray l Shooting Guard - Devin Vassell l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jakob Poeltl

