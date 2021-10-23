Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back to winning ways in the 2021-22 NBA when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in an enticing game at the AT&T Center on Saturday.
The Bucks are coming off a 95-137 blowout loss to the Miami Heat. They were without several key players like Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday. The defending champs struggled in the paint, and were inefficient with their shooting throughout the night. They converted only 38.1% of their attempts from the floor.
Meanwhile, the Spurs failed to continue their winning start to the season, losing to the Denver Nuggets 96-102 in their previous outing. In a closely contested game, Nikola Jokic and co held on to a marginal lead to secure the win over Greg Popovich's young team.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have plenty of injury concerns ahead of their game against the San Antonio Spurs. They will be without Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Semi Ojeleye and Donte DiVincenzo.
Lopez will miss his second straight game because of back soreness, while Portis (hamstring), Ojeleye (calf strain) and DiVincenzo (ankle surgery) will continue to be out for an extended period.
Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday (heel contusion) and Rodney Hood (foot soreness) are listed as probable. Their inclusion in the lineup is likely to be a game-time decision.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
Devonte Cacok and Zach Collins are the only players listed on the San Antonio Spurs' injury report. Cacok is day-to-day, as he is yet to join the team, while Zach Collins is out because of a foot injury.
Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks could make a few changes to their starting lineup from the last game, depending on Jrue Holiday's availability.
If Holiday is cleared to play, he will likely start on the backcourt alongside Grayson Allen. Pat Connaughton, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo should complete the rest of the lineup.
Meanwhile, George Hill, Jordan Nwora and Sandro Mamukelashvili will likely play the most minutes off the bench.
San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are unlikely to make any changes to their lineup that played the previous game.
Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will likely start as guards, while Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott and Jakob Poeltl should complete the rest of the lineup. Meanwhile, Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker IV are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.
Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s
Milwaukee Bucks
Point Guard: Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard: Grayson Allen; Small Forward: Pat Connaughton; Power Forward: Khris Middleton; Center: Giannis Antetokounmpo.
San Antonio Spurs
Point Guard: Dejounte Murray; Shooting Guard: Derrick White; Small Forward: Doug McDermott; Power Forward: Keldon Johnson; Center: Jakob Poeltl.