Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back to winning ways in the 2021-22 NBA when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in an enticing game at the AT&T Center on Saturday.

The Bucks are coming off a 95-137 blowout loss to the Miami Heat. They were without several key players like Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday. The defending champs struggled in the paint, and were inefficient with their shooting throughout the night. They converted only 38.1% of their attempts from the floor.

Meanwhile, the Spurs failed to continue their winning start to the season, losing to the Denver Nuggets 96-102 in their previous outing. In a closely contested game, Nikola Jokic and co held on to a marginal lead to secure the win over Greg Popovich's young team.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have plenty of injury concerns ahead of their game against the San Antonio Spurs. They will be without Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Semi Ojeleye and Donte DiVincenzo.

Lopez will miss his second straight game because of back soreness, while Portis (hamstring), Ojeleye (calf strain) and DiVincenzo (ankle surgery) will continue to be out for an extended period.

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday (heel contusion) and Rodney Hood (foot soreness) are listed as probable. Their inclusion in the lineup is likely to be a game-time decision.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bucks’ injury report for tomorrow against the Spurs:-DiVincenzo, Ojeleye and Portis are all still out with their longer term injuries.

-Brook Lopez is OUT with back soreness for a second straight game.

-Hood (right foot soreness) and Holiday (right heel contusion) are probable. Bucks’ injury report for tomorrow against the Spurs:-DiVincenzo, Ojeleye and Portis are all still out with their longer term injuries.

-Brook Lopez is OUT with back soreness for a second straight game.

-Hood (right foot soreness) and Holiday (right heel contusion) are probable.

Player Name Status Reason Bobby Portis Out Hamstring injury Brook Lopez Out Back soreness Semi Ojeleye Out Calf injury Donte DiVincenzo Out Ankle surgery Jrue Holiday Probable Heel contusion Rodney Hood Probable Foot soreness

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Devonte Cacok and Zach Collins are the only players listed on the San Antonio Spurs' injury report. Cacok is day-to-day, as he is yet to join the team, while Zach Collins is out because of a foot injury.

Player Name Status Reason Zach Collins Out Foot surgery Devonte Cacok Day-to-day Non-injury related

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks could make a few changes to their starting lineup from the last game, depending on Jrue Holiday's availability.

If Holiday is cleared to play, he will likely start on the backcourt alongside Grayson Allen. Pat Connaughton, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo should complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, George Hill, Jordan Nwora and Sandro Mamukelashvili will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

The San Antonio Spurs are unlikely to make any changes to their lineup that played the previous game.

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will likely start as guards, while Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott and Jakob Poeltl should complete the rest of the lineup. Meanwhile, Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker IV are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard: Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard: Grayson Allen; Small Forward: Pat Connaughton; Power Forward: Khris Middleton; Center: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also Read

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard: Dejounte Murray; Shooting Guard: Derrick White; Small Forward: Doug McDermott; Power Forward: Keldon Johnson; Center: Jakob Poeltl.

Edited by Bhargav