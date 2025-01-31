  • home icon
Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Jan 31, 2025 12:46 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season (Image: IMAGN)

The San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Friday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Bucks are 1-0 in their ongoing season series after they beat the Spurs 121-105 at home earlier this month.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 31

The Bucks are projected to use a starting lineup of Damian Lillard (PG), Andre Jackson (SG), Taurean Prince (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGDamian Lillard
Ryan RollinsDelon Wright
SGAndre Jackson Jr.Gary Trent Jr.Khris Middleton*
SFTaurean PrinceKhris Middleton*Andre Jackson Jr.
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo*Taurean PrincePat Connauhgotn
CBrook LopezGiannis Antetokounmpo*Liam Robbins*
Spurs Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 31

The Spurs are expected to use a starting lineup of Chris Paul (PG), Stephon Castle (SG), Devin Vassell (SF), Harrison Barnes (PF) and Victor Wembanyama (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGChris Paul
Tre JonesStephon Castle
SGStephon CastleDevin VassellJulian Champagnie
SFDevin VassellHarrison BarnesJulian Champagnie
PFHarrison BarnesJeremy SochanKeldon Johnson
CVictor WembanyamaSandro MamukelashviliCharles Bassey

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Reports

Bucks injury report for Jan. 31

The Bucks will be without Bobby Portis for the upcoming matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are listed as probable to play, while AJ Green is listed as questionable.

PlayerStatusInjury
Giannis AntetokounmpoProbable (GTD)Knee
Khris MiddletonProbable (GTD)Ankle
AJ GreenQuestionable (GTD)Quadriceps
Bobby PortisOut Personal

Spurs injury report for Jan. 31

The Spurs have Sidy Cissoko listed as questionable, and his participation will be a game-time decision, while Riley Minix is out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Sidy CissokoQuestionable (GTD)Concussion
Riley MinixOut (OFS) Shoulder

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 26-19 record. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are coming off a 125-112 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks' losing effort with a double-double of 39 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are 12th in the Western Conference with a 20-24 record and have won two of their last 10 outings. They are on a two-game losing streak following a 128-116 home loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

Victor Wembanyama led their losing effort with a double-double of 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs?

The Bucks-Spurs matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Friday. It will be broadcast locally on KENS, FDSWI and WMLW, and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

