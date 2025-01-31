Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Friday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Bucks are 1-0 in their ongoing season series after they beat the Spurs 121-105 at home earlier this month.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 31

The Bucks are projected to use a starting lineup of Damian Lillard (PG), Andre Jackson (SG), Taurean Prince (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard

Ryan Rollins Delon Wright SG Andre Jackson Jr. Gary Trent Jr. Khris Middleton* SF Taurean Prince Khris Middleton* Andre Jackson Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo* Taurean Prince Pat Connauhgotn C Brook Lopez Giannis Antetokounmpo* Liam Robbins*

Trending

Spurs Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 31

The Spurs are expected to use a starting lineup of Chris Paul (PG), Stephon Castle (SG), Devin Vassell (SF), Harrison Barnes (PF) and Victor Wembanyama (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Chris Paul

Tre Jones Stephon Castle SG Stephon Castle Devin Vassell Julian Champagnie SF Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan Keldon Johnson C Victor Wembanyama Sandro Mamukelashvili Charles Bassey

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Reports

Bucks injury report for Jan. 31

The Bucks will be without Bobby Portis for the upcoming matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are listed as probable to play, while AJ Green is listed as questionable.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable (GTD) Knee Khris Middleton Probable (GTD) Ankle AJ Green Questionable (GTD) Quadriceps Bobby Portis Out Personal

Spurs injury report for Jan. 31

The Spurs have Sidy Cissoko listed as questionable, and his participation will be a game-time decision, while Riley Minix is out for the season.

Player Status Injury Sidy Cissoko Questionable (GTD) Concussion Riley Minix Out (OFS) Shoulder

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 26-19 record. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are coming off a 125-112 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks' losing effort with a double-double of 39 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are 12th in the Western Conference with a 20-24 record and have won two of their last 10 outings. They are on a two-game losing streak following a 128-116 home loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

Victor Wembanyama led their losing effort with a double-double of 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs?

The Bucks-Spurs matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Friday. It will be broadcast locally on KENS, FDSWI and WMLW, and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback