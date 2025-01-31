Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Friday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Bucks are 1-0 in their ongoing season series after they beat the Spurs 121-105 at home earlier this month.
Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 31
The Bucks are projected to use a starting lineup of Damian Lillard (PG), Andre Jackson (SG), Taurean Prince (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C).
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Spurs Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 31
The Spurs are expected to use a starting lineup of Chris Paul (PG), Stephon Castle (SG), Devin Vassell (SF), Harrison Barnes (PF) and Victor Wembanyama (C).
Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Reports
Bucks injury report for Jan. 31
The Bucks will be without Bobby Portis for the upcoming matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are listed as probable to play, while AJ Green is listed as questionable.
Spurs injury report for Jan. 31
The Spurs have Sidy Cissoko listed as questionable, and his participation will be a game-time decision, while Riley Minix is out for the season.
Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview
The Milwaukee Bucks are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 26-19 record. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are coming off a 125-112 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks' losing effort with a double-double of 39 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are 12th in the Western Conference with a 20-24 record and have won two of their last 10 outings. They are on a two-game losing streak following a 128-116 home loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday.
Victor Wembanyama led their losing effort with a double-double of 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks.
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs?
The Bucks-Spurs matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Friday. It will be broadcast locally on KENS, FDSWI and WMLW, and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.